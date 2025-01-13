Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Xbox?

Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coming to Xbox? Yes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released on Xbox consoles. You'll be able to play it on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, though it's not coming to the Xbox One family of systems.

Kingdom Come 2 is headed to Xbox systems

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

2024 was an excellent year for gaming in terms of new releases, and the newly arrived 2025 looks to be one, too. It only begun a few weeks ago, but the release date of one of its most exciting games — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — is already rapidly approaching. Slated to drop on February 4, the highly anticipated sequel to Warhorse Studios' original medieval open-world RPG stands out as one of the New Year's biggest titles.

Compared to the first game's map, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's rendition of 15th Century Bohemia is said to be double the size — and if it's anything like the original KCD, it'll be brimming with engaging side quests, dynamic and reactive NPCs, and everything from picturesque countryside landscapes to dark and bloody battlefields to discover, explore, and adventure through. Naturally, an RPG like that has quite a bit of hype behind it, and as a result, there are many gamers who want to know if they'll be able to play the sequel on their Xbox consoles specifically.

The good news is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is indeed coming to Xbox systems; specifically, it'll launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you're good to go if you have a current-gen system. However, the game won't be on Xbox One consoles, so you won't be able to play it if you still have a last-gen machine.

What are the game's other platforms?

Protagonist Henry, deuteragonist Sir Hans Capon, and a friend share a drink in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

It's awesome that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on Xbox Series X|S when it launches next month, but what if you'd prefer to play the title on a different system? If that's the case, you'll be happy to learn that there's a few different platforms the game will be available on.

If you'd like to stick to using a console, you can play the historical RPG on PlayStation. Like the Xbox version, it's limited to the PS5 and won't be available on PS4, so keep that in mind if you do decide to get a copy on Sony's system. If you have a capable PC gaming rig, though (make sure to check out our guide on the system requirements and minimum specs), picking up the PC version on Steam or the Epic Games Store is arguably the best choice. That's because it's only $59.99 on PC — a full $10 less expensive than the $69.99 console variants of the game. Note that it's selling for even less (just $44.59) on CDKeys right now thanks to a preorder deal, so you can save a lot of money by playing on PC.

Playing the game through a subscription service like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass may eventually be an option, too, though Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't coming to Game Pass at launch. The first Kingdom Come came to Game Pass a year after release and stayed available on it for a year, however, so something similar could happen with the sequel.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PS5 on February 4, 2025. It's available to preorder now for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on console. That makes the PC edition the best one to get as long as your rig is capable of running it.