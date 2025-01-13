Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on Xbox?
Will you be able to play Warhorse Studios' new RPG on Xbox consoles?
Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coming to Xbox?
Yes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released on Xbox consoles. You'll be able to play it on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, though it's not coming to the Xbox One family of systems.
Kingdom Come 2 is headed to Xbox systems
2024 was an excellent year for gaming in terms of new releases, and the newly arrived 2025 looks to be one, too. It only begun a few weeks ago, but the release date of one of its most exciting games — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — is already rapidly approaching. Slated to drop on February 4, the highly anticipated sequel to Warhorse Studios' original medieval open-world RPG stands out as one of the New Year's biggest titles.
Compared to the first game's map, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's rendition of 15th Century Bohemia is said to be double the size — and if it's anything like the original KCD, it'll be brimming with engaging side quests, dynamic and reactive NPCs, and everything from picturesque countryside landscapes to dark and bloody battlefields to discover, explore, and adventure through. Naturally, an RPG like that has quite a bit of hype behind it, and as a result, there are many gamers who want to know if they'll be able to play the sequel on their Xbox consoles specifically.
The good news is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is indeed coming to Xbox systems; specifically, it'll launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you're good to go if you have a current-gen system. However, the game won't be on Xbox One consoles, so you won't be able to play it if you still have a last-gen machine.
What are the game's other platforms?
It's awesome that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on Xbox Series X|S when it launches next month, but what if you'd prefer to play the title on a different system? If that's the case, you'll be happy to learn that there's a few different platforms the game will be available on.
If you'd like to stick to using a console, you can play the historical RPG on PlayStation. Like the Xbox version, it's limited to the PS5 and won't be available on PS4, so keep that in mind if you do decide to get a copy on Sony's system. If you have a capable PC gaming rig, though (make sure to check out our guide on the system requirements and minimum specs), picking up the PC version on Steam or the Epic Games Store is arguably the best choice. That's because it's only $59.99 on PC — a full $10 less expensive than the $69.99 console variants of the game. Note that it's selling for even less (just $44.59) on CDKeys right now thanks to a preorder deal, so you can save a lot of money by playing on PC.
- DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $27.29 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month
Playing the game through a subscription service like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass may eventually be an option, too, though Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't coming to Game Pass at launch. The first Kingdom Come came to Game Pass a year after release and stayed available on it for a year, however, so something similar could happen with the sequel.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is scheduled to come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (both Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PS5 on February 4, 2025. It's available to preorder now for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on console. That makes the PC edition the best one to get as long as your rig is capable of running it.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 | $59.99 $44.59 at CDKeys (Steam, PC)
The long-awaited follow up to Warhorse Studios' first medieval open-world RPG is finally almost here, and it's available to preorder now. The best price on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 comes from this CDKeys sale on the PC version; otherwise, you'll need to buy from Steam, the Epic Games Store, console storefronts on Xbox and PS5, or physical retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).