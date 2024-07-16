Is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on Xbox?

Kunitsu-Gami's art direction is very colorful and vibrant, though is at times contrasted with dark and dreary visuals.

Is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming to Xbox? Yes, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming to Xbox. Specifically, it's launching on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and will be available to play on several other platforms as well. You'll also be able to play it through Xbox Game Pass.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - "Kagura" Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of 2024's biggest new games is Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, an entirely new IP from the publisher that draws heavy inspiration from Japanese mythology and features a creative blend of different gameplay and art styles. After a year of waiting for the ambitious action-strategy title, players finally have its release later this week on July 18 to look forward to, and ahead of its launch, it's garnered many positive review scores (check out our own review). With the game's arrival so close, though, many are wondering which platforms they'll be able to play it on.

Xbox players will be happy to know that not only is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming to Microsoft's consoles — including both Xbox Series X|S as well as last-gen Xbox One systems — but it's launching day one onto Xbox Game Pass, too. That means you can purchase and play the game on any modern Xbox console, and also check it out through a subscription to any tier of Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service.

That last bit is particularly great news for Xbox users who take advantage of Game Pass and its affordable monthly rates (though these are going up a bit) to play new games, as well as folks who haven't been able to upgrade to a current-gen Xbox yet. If you're not on Xbox, though, don't worry, because it's not the only platform you can play Kunitsu-Gami on...

What other platforms is Kunitsu-Gami on?

A screenshot of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gameplay on Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but where else can you play it? If you've got a Windows PC, you'll be able to fight to lead and save the villagers of Mt. Kafuku on both Steam and the Microsoft Store. PlayStation users, meanwhile, can jump in on a PS5 or PS4 system.

The game has the same $49.99 MSRP on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, though right now, you can actually pick it up on PC for a 15% discount at Green Man Gaming (it sells Steam codes you can redeem on your account). It's also worth noting that you'll get access to it on Xbox through Xbox Game Pass, access on the Microsoft Store with PC Game Pass, and access on both platforms — along with Xbox Cloud Gaming — with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This means the platform with the most flexible options right now is Windows PC, with Xbox following close behind in second place. The only way to play Kunitsu-Gami on PlayStation at launch is to pay full price for it, so be aware of that. Ultimately, though? No matter where you play, you'll surely have a good time with what is arguably one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year so far.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is almost here, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4 for $49.99 when it releases on July 18. You'll also be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass.

