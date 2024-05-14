Is Xbox's Hellblade 2 coming to PlayStation 5?

Is Hellblade 2 coming to PS5? Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is not coming to PS5 at launch, and will be exclusively available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. However, that doesn't mean the game can't come to PS5 in the future, though there's been no official confirmation that that will actually happen.

Hellblade 2 is launching on Xbox and PC only

The first Hellblade game — a third-person narrative adventure title in which Celtic Viking warrior Senua ventures into the realm of Helheim to save the soul of her lover — released to widespread acclaim back in 2017, so it's no surprise that fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the 2024 sequel. Scheduled to launch on May 21, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will follow up on the original's beloved story with a new narrative set in Iceland. Like the first game, it's being developed by Ninja Theory, though it's being published by Xbox Game Studios (Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory back in 2018).

Built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5 and extremely advanced motion capture technology, Hellblade II is expected to be an incredible visual spectacle that takes full advantage of the power of modern gaming hardware (read through our Hellblade II FAQ for more details). Naturally, that has many players on Sony's PlayStation 5 console curious if they can check it out like Xbox and PC gamers will be able to, especially since the original Hellblade was available on PS4.

However, this will not be the case at launch, as Hellblade II is releasing exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (check its PC system requirements) through the Microsoft Store and Steam. That means if you only play games on your PS5, you won't be able to experience the next chapter of Senua's journey on your system.

The silver lining here, though, is that Hellblade II will also be playable day one through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That means even if you don't own a current-gen Xbox Series X|S console or a capable gaming PC, you'll be able to stream the game from Microsoft's servers on a PC, mobile device, or Xbox One system with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Could Hellblade 2 come to PS5 in the future?

A close-up screenshot of Hellblade II protagonist Senua. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While Hellblade II won't be available to play on PS5 at launch, it's entirely possible that the game could come to Sony's console at some point down the line. After all, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves were all brought to PS5 earlier this year, and notably, Sea of Thieves and Grounded are sailing high on the PlayStation charts.

In his explanation for the move to release these previously Xbox exclusive games on PlayStation, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer noted that two of these titles (Sea of Thieves, Grounded) were chosen because they're "community-driven" games with elements of the popular live service structure, while the other two (Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment) are "smaller" and were put on other platforms because Microsoft saw an opportunity to "drive more business value out of those games" after they'd been on Xbox and PC for some time.

Though I hesitate to call Hellblade II a small game, Ninja Theory did reveal earlier this year that its cinematic adventure will be "similar in length to the first Hellblade," which puts its estimated runtime at around eight hours. On top of that, it was confirmed in an interview that there are only around 80 developers working on the game (it's been in development for many years, but then so was Hi-Fi Rush). Compared to larger AAA projects, it could be argued that Hellblade II is much "smaller," and therefore may be the type of game Microsoft looks to bring to other platforms in the future.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, it's unlikely Hellblade II will come to PS5 anytime soon, but I wouldn't rule out a PlayStation release at some point. Until we get some news about one, though, you'll need an Xbox Series X|S console, PC, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play it once it launches.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is one of Xbox's most-anticipated 2024 console exclusives, and looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of story-rich cinematic games. It's releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam on May 21, and will also be playable with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and PC Game Pass Ultimate.