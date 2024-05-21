Iconic Disney characters will join the Kingdom Hearts series on Steam with major entries and Final Fantasy cameos intact

What you need to know

Square Enix announces that it is porting the Kingdom Hearts series to Steam on June 13, 2024.

The specific games that are coming to Steam are Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC).

Kingdom Hearts is a long-running series of action RPGs where players go on adventures through the worlds of classic Disney movies and fight alongside Disney and Final Fantasy characters.

On May 21, Square Enix made a shocking announcement regarding its long-running Kingdom Hearts franchise. On June 13, 2024, Square Enix will be porting every major entry in the series to Steam, bringing the beloved franchise to a whole audience.

Square Enix plans to specifically bring these Kingdom Hearts titles to Steam: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC).

Here are the specifics you need to know for each title coming to Steam:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is an HD remaster compilation of the first few titles in the series that marked the beginning of Sora, Donald, and Goofy's adventures as they fought to protect Disney worlds from the Heartless and Organization XIII.

This compilation includes:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final MIx

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation that features an HD remaster of Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance and special side stories that help set the stage for Kingdom Hearts III.

This compilation includes:

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) is a definitive edition bundle containing the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III, an epic finale to the long-running Dark Seeker Saga that began in Kingdom Hearts I, packed together with a story expansion DLC called Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind.

This 'simple and clean' announcement is exciting news for Kingdom Hearts fans

The Kingdom Hearts franchise is the third most popular franchise in Square Enix's catalog, just Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. These action RPGs are beloved for their simple yet satisfying combat systems, endearing characters, and allowing Disney fans to explore the worlds of their favorite Disney movies while fighting alongside their favorite Disney and Final Fantasy heroes.

With this announcement, Square Enix is already making good on its promise to bring more of its titles to PC platforms and beyond. Granted, the aforementioned Kingdom Hearts titles are already available on PC through the Epic Games Store, but now that these games are coming to Steam, this will bring a whole audience to the franchise, especially for those looking to play it on the go via Steam Deck.

Not to mention, these ports will be a great way for Steam players to catch up on the series as we wait for the eventual release of Kingdom Hearts IV.