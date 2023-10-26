Latest Cyberpunk 2077 update improves audio quality in several languages, rebalances weapons, and more

What you need to know

Exactly one month after the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a new CP2077 patch update is here.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.02 fixes a ton of issues inside and outside the Phantom Liberty expansion, including with quests.

There are performance improvements, and save files are more stable and less likely to become corrupted.

Several weapons are also being rebalanced, while localization audio quality is improving for multiple languages.

The massive Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release a month ago, now, but that doesn't mean CD Projekt RED is done updating its open-world sci-fi RPG. The redemption arc continues with the release of the 2.02 patch update, which is now rolling out to all Cyberpunk 2077 players across current-gen consoles and Windows PC.

If you're rocking Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, or a capable gaming PC, prepare for a slew of changes, fixes, and improvements.

You can check out the full changelog at the link above, but I'll summarize the most important parts of the new patch update. A lot of quest-related issues within the Phantom Liberty expansion are being fixes, and skipping the main game to go straight to the expansion is now more stable. Several quests and gigs in the main game are also enjoying some fixes to avoid progression blocks and issues, so it's not all about Phantom Liberty here.

Elsewhere, several weapons have been rebalanced in accordance with community feedback, and several aspects of crafting, quick hacking, progression, and NPC behavior have been tweaked, improved, or updated to remove exploits. The PC version of CP2077 is now better at detecting mismatched or corrupted scripts (and informing you), while the console versions now wait until a save is completed and validated before deleting the old one — massively reducing the risk of save file corruption.

There are tons of minor fixes and optimizations, including for overall performance, stability, animations, and effects, but players who speak certain languages should be excited about this last change. Localization audio has been remastered for Chinese (Simplified), German, and Japanese to improve the quality. You love to see it.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently reached 25 million copies solid, while the Phantom Liberty expansion hit over 3 million, so the game is enjoying a massive resurgence thanks to the tireless work at CD Projekt RED to improve the game and tie-ins like the popular Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix. If you've been waiting for a chance to play, the game has never been in a better shape. Now, it's one of the best games on Xbox and best games on PC. You can read our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review for more info on how great the expansion is, too.