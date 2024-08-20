How are you only going to release the LAST two games of a trilogy? Let me play the first game on Xbox!

Strap in, everyone; we're in for a rant. Well, okay, it's actually not going to take that long. I just want to take a moment to let the world (and one specific studio) know about one game that isn't available on Xbox consoles but that really should be. I recently reviewed Cat Quest 3 on Xbox Series X and had a blast playing this clever, approachable, and adorable RPG.

I also bought Cat Quest 2 on my Xbox when it was on sale a while back, and I'm looking forward to playing through the franchise in reverse (the stories are connected but don't need to be experienced in any particular order). Except, as it stands right now, my Cat Quest playthrough will end with the second entry — because the first Cat Quest simply isn't available on Xbox consoles.

Cat Quest 2 and 3 are widely available across Windows PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. The first Cat Quest? Available everywhere, including mobile devices... but not Xbox. This is my official letter to The Gentlebros to fix this egregious mistake.

An awesome adventure, but incomplete on Xbox

One of many interesting bosses in Cat Quest 3 is Cathulu. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When I was made aware of the Cat Quest franchise, I knew I had to play Cat Quest 3. I also wanted to go back and revisit the prior two entries in the series before that happened, but I was sadly stopped short by the first game simply not being on Xbox. Kepler Interactive assured me that Cat Quest 3 could absolutely be enjoyed entirely on its own (and it can be), but that doesn't stop me from being disappointed that this lovely, casual RPG series is incomplete on my platform of choice.

Yes, I know I can go play the first Cat Quest on any number of other platforms, even including my phone, but it's not really about being able to play the game. It's the fact that I can't own the entire series on the same platform, and I can't 100% the games and earn all the achievements with the same account. I want to see for myself how the series has evolved over the years, and I want to do so with the same controller in my hands.

It just feels odd for two out of three games in a trilogy to be available on Xbox. It's like only watching two out of three Lord of the Rings films. Sure, you can probably make do without Fellowship of the Ring, but it's always going to feel like something is missing. I do understand that the original Cat Quest was published by PQube, not Kepler Interactive, like the third entry, and I also understand that The Gentlebros is a very small, passionate group of developers undoubtedly already looking ahead to what's next for Cat Quest.

Despite that, I remain hopeful that the creators behind this surprisingly fun RPG series are considering how and when to drop its first game on Xbox and finally complete the cycle. If and when a fourth Cat Quest arrives (and I have strong feelings that it will, firmly linking the stories of the previous games), I hope it does so with all its predecessors behind it on all platforms. We'll need a Cat Quest Fursome Collection, of course.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Okay, minor rant over now. Go play Cat Quest 3; it's unironically one of the best Xbox games of the year if you just want a casual, fun-filled adventure (especially with a friend).