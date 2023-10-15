Lords of the Fallen: How to leave multiplayer co-op

Lords of the Fallen's multiplayer co-op is very unrestrictive compared to other Soulslike titles, as it imposes zero limitations on when and where you can summon a fellow Lampbearer for aid or help one yourself. However, one thing many players are confused about is leaving a multiplayer session. After all, there's no in-game item that allows you to do this when used, and co-op partners aren't sent home after the host defeats a boss like they are in Dark Souls or Elden Ring.

While most have resorted to simply quitting out to the game's main menu, there is actually a way to end a multiplayer session without having to. Here's a quick guide on what you'll need to do in order to do so.

How to leave multiplayer in Lords of the Fallen

Ending a co-op session in Lords of the Fallen is only a few menu tabs away. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Believe it or not, Lords of the Fallen actually has a dedicated option for ending or leaving a multiplayer session. However, it's buried in a menu that most players would probably never think to look in. Here's where you'll find it:

1. First, open the pause menu.

2. Then, navigate to the Settings menu.

3. Next, navigate to the Multiplayer tab.

4. Finally, select Leave Session to leave co-op.

And that's it! Once you select this, your ongoing co-op session will immediately end, and you (or your co-op partner, if you were hosting) will be sent back to their world without having to go through the main menu. The placement of this setting is rather tedious, to say the least, so hopefully HexWorks moves it to a better place in a future update.

