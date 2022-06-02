Mojang Studios begins testing Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 'The Wild Update' release candidate

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" is nearing completion, with a planned release date of June 7, 2022.

Mojang Studios has been finalizing the content update, and is now searching for a potential release candidate build.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Release Candidate 1 is now available to test, with exactly one fix in tow.

If Mojang Studios doesn't find any more outstanding issues, this could be the build released as The Wild Update.

In the final stretch of development, Mojang Studios is now searching for a suitable build to release as Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." To this end, the Minecraft team is now testing the first of such potential release candidates with interested players.

This close to the release of The Wild Update, Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Release Candidate 1 doesn't include any major changes or features. In fact, there's exactly one fixed bug included in the snapshot's changelog, as Mojang Studios has essentially finished polishing the next Minecraft content update.

The Minecraft-focused studio is ensuring there aren't any lingering game-breaking or series issues in The Wild Update ahead of its addition to one of the best PC games around. As long as no more bugs are discovered by Mojang Studios or the Minecraft community, this could be the build that is released as Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" on June 7, 2022.

In case you missed it, this release candidate follows the release of a new Minecraft: Bedrock Edition preview build, and ends the recent string of Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 pre-release snapshots. If all goes well, The Wild Update will begin rolling out to all Minecraft players next week with new biomes, mobs, and gameplay mechanics in tow.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Release Candidate 1 includes:

Changes and bug fixes

Fixed bugs