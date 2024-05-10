New Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gameplay details have been revealed

New storylines, gameplay enhancements, and more demons are inbound for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance promotional screenshot
(Image credit: Atlus)
  • A new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an upcoming expanded edition of the fifth mainline of Atlus' flagship Shin Megami Tensei franchise, has gone live.
  • This trailer goes into great detail on a majority of the new gameplay additions, system changes and quality-of-life improvements Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will feature compared to the original version.
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is set to release on June 14, 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

On May 10, 2024, Atlus uploaded a new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an upcoming definitive edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, which originally released in 2021 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this trailer, Atlus showcases a huge majority of the new gameplay features, system changes, and balance adjustments Shin Megami Tensei fans can expect to see in this new title.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – New storylines

The trailer starts off by stating that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will feature two story-mode campaigns the player can select when starting the game. The first is Canon of Creation, which is the main story of the original Shin Megami Tensei V.

In this mode, players take on the role of an unnamed high-school student protagonist who gets dragged into an alternate world populated with demons. To survive, the protagonist becomes the powerful Nahobino and begins a quest to remake this chaotic world.

The second campaign, Canon of Vengeance, will go in a completely different direction where our Nahobino protagonist will meet mysterious new characters, confront a quartet of female demon antagonists called the Qadištu, and witness the world embrace a new fate thanks to the oppressed worshippers of the 'Serpent.'

Each campaign is a self-contained story which means you can dive in and enjoy them in any order you wish and without needing to play the original Shin Megami Tensei V to grasp the premise of the plot.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Demon details

What new biblical nightmares await you in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance? (Image credit: Atlus)

The next topic on the trailer's agenda will be about demons, a core gameplay element of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise where players can recruit demons to their party through negotiations or summoning via Fusion rituals.

In addition to new and old demons from previous games being added (bringing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's total number of playable demons over 270), they will gain a new type of Magatsuhi Skill during turn-based battles called Group Skills.

In the original Shin Megami Tensei V, Magatsuhi Skills are powerful skills a party member can perform once the Magatsuhi Gauge is filled. In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Group Skills are special team-up attack Magatsuhi Skills that can be activated when you have specific demons in your party. For example, having the Chimera, Orthrus, Cerberus, and Hydra demons in your party will allow you to perform the Immolating Breath Group Skill.

Additionally, demons get access to new passive abilities called Innate Skills, which can enhance your party's skills. Innate Skills can also stack and synergize with one another depending on your party composition for greater effect. 

Another new gameplay addition for demons is Demon Haunts. While exploring the world outside of battle, you can sometimes converse with your demon party members and give them gifts to improve your relationship with them and their stats in combat. This also applies to guest party members you will meet on your journey.

Also, Demon Haunts will allow you to converse with Aogami, the protagonist's otherworldly partner who granted them their Nahobino powers, so the player can learn more about them and gain new abilities. 

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Over 50 gameplay additions

Discover new powers and gameplay mechanics to decimate your foes. (Image credit: Atlus)

On top of new storylines and demons to collect, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will include over 50 new gameplay additions and adjustments. These range from new gameplay mechanics to quality-of-life improvements to make the general experience smoother than the original game.

The list of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's 50 major new gameplay additions and changes are as follows:

Become a demon and exact vengeance

The infamous Demi-Fiend of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne makes his grand return as a playable character in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Image credit: Atlus)

As you can see, there are a ton of features being packed into this upcoming Xbox JRPG. It makes me almost glad I skipped out on playing the original Shin Megami Tensei V as this version is shaping to be the definitive way to play. Not to mention it will feature the return of the Demi-Fiend as a playable party member, the protagonist of one my favorite Atlus JRPGs of all time, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne.

However, will these features elevate Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance to become one of the best Xbox JRPGs alongside Atlus' Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload? Will they even help it have a shot at becoming a contender for one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024?

Find out when Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14, 2024, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

