New Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gameplay details have been revealed

What you need to know

A new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an upcoming expanded edition of the fifth mainline of Atlus' flagship Shin Megami Tensei franchise, has gone live.

This trailer goes into great detail on a majority of the new gameplay additions, system changes and quality-of-life improvements Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will feature compared to the original version.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is set to release on June 14, 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

On May 10, 2024, Atlus uploaded a new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, an upcoming definitive edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, which originally released in 2021 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In this trailer, Atlus showcases a huge majority of the new gameplay features, system changes, and balance adjustments Shin Megami Tensei fans can expect to see in this new title.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – New storylines

The trailer starts off by stating that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will feature two story-mode campaigns the player can select when starting the game. The first is Canon of Creation, which is the main story of the original Shin Megami Tensei V.

In this mode, players take on the role of an unnamed high-school student protagonist who gets dragged into an alternate world populated with demons. To survive, the protagonist becomes the powerful Nahobino and begins a quest to remake this chaotic world.

The second campaign, Canon of Vengeance, will go in a completely different direction where our Nahobino protagonist will meet mysterious new characters, confront a quartet of female demon antagonists called the Qadištu, and witness the world embrace a new fate thanks to the oppressed worshippers of the 'Serpent.'

Each campaign is a self-contained story which means you can dive in and enjoy them in any order you wish and without needing to play the original Shin Megami Tensei V to grasp the premise of the plot.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Demon details

What new biblical nightmares await you in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance? (Image credit: Atlus)

The next topic on the trailer's agenda will be about demons, a core gameplay element of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise where players can recruit demons to their party through negotiations or summoning via Fusion rituals.

In addition to new and old demons from previous games being added (bringing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's total number of playable demons over 270), they will gain a new type of Magatsuhi Skill during turn-based battles called Group Skills.

In the original Shin Megami Tensei V, Magatsuhi Skills are powerful skills a party member can perform once the Magatsuhi Gauge is filled. In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Group Skills are special team-up attack Magatsuhi Skills that can be activated when you have specific demons in your party. For example, having the Chimera, Orthrus, Cerberus, and Hydra demons in your party will allow you to perform the Immolating Breath Group Skill.

Additionally, demons get access to new passive abilities called Innate Skills, which can enhance your party's skills. Innate Skills can also stack and synergize with one another depending on your party composition for greater effect.

Another new gameplay addition for demons is Demon Haunts. While exploring the world outside of battle, you can sometimes converse with your demon party members and give them gifts to improve your relationship with them and their stats in combat. This also applies to guest party members you will meet on your journey.

Also, Demon Haunts will allow you to converse with Aogami, the protagonist's otherworldly partner who granted them their Nahobino powers, so the player can learn more about them and gain new abilities.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Over 50 gameplay additions

Discover new powers and gameplay mechanics to decimate your foes. (Image credit: Atlus)

On top of new storylines and demons to collect, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will include over 50 new gameplay additions and adjustments. These range from new gameplay mechanics to quality-of-life improvements to make the general experience smoother than the original game.

The list of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance's 50 major new gameplay additions and changes are as follows:

Load the full list ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Innate Skills Passive skill unique for every demons and may synergize depending on party composition. Group Skills A unique Magatsuhi Skill can be performed when certain demons are in included in the party. Magatsuhi Demons Magatsuhi Demons are powerful enemies that randomly roam the world. Defeating them will yield Incense which can increase your demons' stats. Magatsu Rails Magatsu Rails are special rails that act as short-cuts or reveal hidden locations. Level Cap Unlock Upon complete certain conditions, the level cap will be raised to 150. Virtual Trainer An NPC that will allow to take on a special boss rush challenge. Guest Characters In Canon of Vengeance mode, you can take human companions as guest party members. Demi-Fiend joining the party Upon complete certain conditions, you will be able to recruit the Demi-Fiend, the protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne as a guest party member. Demon Haunts Unique locations where you can interact with your party and Aogami. You can also a free-camera to look your demons' designs. Consecutive Encounters During battle, enemy reinforcements may appear upon defeating a group of enemies. Defeating them will yield more experience points and Macca than normal. Variations in Demon Conversations When conversing with demons in negotiations, unexpected events may occur such as surprise quizzes or a demon stealing your gift before running away. Adjustment on "Mercy" Demons may now beg for mercy during negotiations more often. Also, a Miracle demanding Incence from cornered demons has been added to improve the outcome of these events. Addition of stats-reset item for the protagonist You can re-spec the protagonist's stats with a new item called New Testament Tablet. Dyad Compendium Fusion Dyad Compendium Fusion is a Fusion function that will let you combine a demon in your poession with one saved in the Demon Compendium. Expansion on Fusion Accidents There is a new demon that can only be created through Fusion Accidents. There are also new Miracles to increase the chances of Fusion Accidents in light of this new feature. New Da'at: Shinjuku Ward The Canon of Vengeance mode will include a new locale to explore called Shinjuku Ward. New Dungeon: Shakan The Canon of Vengeance mode will include a new dungeon to explore called Shakan. Aogami Husks Aogami-type Essences can now be extracted Aogami Husks scattered throughout the world. These husks will respawn after a period of time so you can farm as much as you want. Abscess Obstruction Removed In the original Shin Megami Tensei V, portions of the map couldn't been until an Abscesses was destroyed. In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, this feature has been removed so the map is now always displayed in full view. Fewer flying demon encounters Adjust flying demons on the field so that they only attack while within frame of the camera so you don't get attacked off-screen. Expanded the obtainable range of relics The obtainable range of relics has been doubled. Added height difference indication to the map The map's color coding has been adjusted so elevation differences are easier to see. Additional Quest Navigators The number of quest navigation demons that aid the player in finding hidden items has been increased from 6 to 17/ Quest navigator now has highlight effects when moving Quest navigation demons have been updated so that their movement is highlighted and a pillar of light shines from them when they stop at their arrival point. First Strike Adjustment When spotted by an enemy, you can still gain the initiative in battle by striking them from behind. Addition of Miracles ON/OFF function Certain Miracles can be now be turned on or off at will. Turotial Recap You can now review tutorial messages in the menu. Variety of subsquests A ton of new subsquests have been to Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. These include killing special demons, collecting items, time-senstive events, or special activities where you take control of demons. Added destinations indications to some subquests Some subquests now have destination icons that can be viewed by displaying a map from a list. Mitigation on level difference adjustments The damage adjustment by level difference has been adjusted to be more moderate compared to the original Shin Megami Tensei V. This means that some strong demons are now easier to beat depending your party's tactics. Auto-Skill The "Auto-Attack/Auto-Skill" mode can now be selected when a player chooses Auto-Battle. Auto-Attack makes the party attack automatically using physical strike, while Auto-Skill makes them automacially select skills that target an enemy's weakness. Expansion of control options You can now adjust anolog stick sensitivity and face-button/key-bindings. Expanded options for graphics Added the option to adjust brightness, contrast and more graphical options. Double speed setting for skill cutscenes There is a now 4x speed option in the cutscene speed settings in the options menu. Added information about a character's Essence You can now hover a demon in the menu to check if you have obtained their Essence or not. Enhancements to the Essence screen You can now search for Essences by the skills you want in the menu. Additionally, a mark has been added to Essences that can be bought in the store. Enhanced sorting functionality You can now sort out Essences by purchasable Essences, reverse fusion, incrediants, and more in the menu. Receiving gifts or learning skills via Fusion You may now receive gifts from demons or have them learn new skills after levelling-up via Fusion. Enhancements to the Compendium Demon Compenduium data can be viewed as "Original" or Custom" and there's now comparative displays between the two data sets. Estoma FIeld Estoma, a skill used to avoid enemy encounters has been adjusted so that its no longer affected by the new moon and consumes Magatshu instead of MP. You can also now turn Estoma on or off at anytime after obtaining it. Addition of "sky view" which allows you to view your surroundings You now have the ability to gain a bird's view of an area while exploring. Added the "landmark function" to the map You can now place markers on the map. Transmision of obstacles The camera can now see through obstacles to prevent 3D sickness. Addition of ON/OFF function for map icons You can now turn map icons on or off individually. Mini-map Rotation There is now an option for the the mini-map to rotate and match the camera. Added recommended level indication to subquests In the quest list, subquests now display the recommended levels you're party must be to safely take them on. Batch use of growth items All status-enhancing items and other items can now be used simultaneously. Improved experience items The level-up process of experience items now happen immediately upon use instead after a battle. Save Anywhere implementation You can now save your game anywhere, not just at the leyline fount save points. New Game Plus feature "Godborn" After meeting certain requirements you can unlock the game's Extreme difficulty option. When activated, all enemy demons are at Lv.150 and Incense can be purchased with Macca.

Become a demon and exact vengeance

The infamous Demi-Fiend of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne makes his grand return as a playable character in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (Image credit: Atlus)

As you can see, there are a ton of features being packed into this upcoming Xbox JRPG. It makes me almost glad I skipped out on playing the original Shin Megami Tensei V as this version is shaping to be the definitive way to play. Not to mention it will feature the return of the Demi-Fiend as a playable party member, the protagonist of one my favorite Atlus JRPGs of all time, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne.

However, will these features elevate Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance to become one of the best Xbox JRPGs alongside Atlus' Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload? Will they even help it have a shot at becoming a contender for one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2024?

Find out when Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14, 2024, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.