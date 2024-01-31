Nintendo DS-like Windows gaming handheld from AYANEO has finally launched and could help with certain emulators if you know what I mean

What you need to know

AYANEO is a gaming company that has released several Windows devices in the last four years.

The company's latest Flip line just launched and features a dual-screen version called the Flip DS as well as a keyboard version called the Flip KB.

Early bird discounted prices are still available for both AYANEO Flip devices in various configurations.

The AYANEO Flip is the latest line of Windows gaming handhelds to launch from the Chinese tech company. There are two versions of the clamshell AYANEO Flip — The Flip DS offers two screens similar to a Nintendo DS while the Flip KB has a full keyboard. Both offer more unique designs that aren't common on Windows gaming handhelds. So much so that they can make it easier to interact with certain game services and emulators.

Both the Flip KB and Flip DS run Windows 11 and feature a 7-inch 120Hz IPS screen that can reach up to 1080p. Meanwhile, the handhelds can feature either an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or a more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Zen 4 CPU with an integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU. Connectivity-wise they offer WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. These configurations should allow the handheld to handle local and streamed games very smoothly.

As usual, AYANEO is selling its new gaming handhelds at Indiegogo, which ships worldwide. What's more, AYANEO is offering early bird discount prices on different configurations of the Flip DS and Flip KB, so you can currently get them cheaper than usual.

Image 1 of 4 AYANEO DS features two screens and can have up to an AMD R7 8840U. (Image credit: AYANEO) Pricing for the AYANEO Flip DS is available at early bird discounts for a limited time. (Image credit: AYANEO) AYANEO KB features a full QWERTY keyboard and can have up to an AMD R7 8840U. (Image credit: AYANEO) Pricing for the AYANEO Flip KB is available at early bird discounts for a limited time. (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS early bird pricing

FLIP KB AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD — $899 $699 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD — $939 $739 AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,129 $959 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,169 $999 AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,399 $1,199 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,439 $1,239



FLIP DS AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD — $939 $739 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD — $979 $779 AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,169 $999 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,209 $1,039 AMD Ryzen 7 7840U + 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,439 $1,239 AMD Ryzen 7 8840U + 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD — $1,479 $1,279



If you're interested, you can head over to Indiegogo and choose the AYANEO Flip KB or Flip DS configuration that suits your gaming preferences most.

Windows Central's take

Both the Flip KB and Flip DS offer conveniences that we don't often see in Windows PC gaming handhelds. (Image credit: AYANEO)

As someone who has been excited to try out every mainstream gaming handheld to release in the last few years, the more unique designs of the AYANEO Flip KB and Flip DS interest me. Plus, they offer solid processors with plenty of RAM and SSD storage options to fit a wide range of user needs.

The clamshell design of the Flip KB and Flip DS puts me in mind not only of the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS, but of flip phones from the late 90s and early 2000's. There's just something so satisfying about hearing the casing clap shut. What's more, the clamshell design helps make sure that the screen won't get damaged in transit and it does so without having to rely on some sort of display covering or casing. Although, you should get one if you don't want the outer parts of the handheld to get all scratched up.

As for the Flip KB itself, having a gaming handheld with a full keyboard is ideal for anyone who tends to play games that require a lot of text input. That way, you don't have to worry about an on-screen keyboard blocking your view and making it hard to tell if the data you entered was entered correctly.

Meanwhile, the Flip DS can be very helpful for keeping tabs on the handheld's system performance or accommodating certain... emulators that require using two screens. Depending on how customizable the second, smaller screen is, it could also be set up to display other useful information like notifications or a specific program.

I'm planning on reviewing both of these devices in the near future, so check back here at Windows Central to see our full analysis.