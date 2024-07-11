Once Human: How to move Territory and change base location

Base-building is a huge part of every survival game out there, and Starry Studio's new MMO-style open world title Once Human is no different. You need a safe location where you can rest, craft, and prepare for your next expedition in Nalcott, especially if you're playing in a PvP-enabled server where other players can attack you. Luckily, the shooter has quite a robust building system, and it even gives you the option to create a number of different prefabricated structures on your Territory as long as you've got the resources to do so.

Since exploration is key to progressing through Once Human, though, you'll likely want to move your Territory several times during your playthrough. Temporary Campsites work well as forward respawn points and basic crafting stations, but even so, you should try and keep the main base you've got all your advanced facilities at in the same region you're adventuring in.

If you're worried that this is annoying to do or that you'll lose the base you've spent a long time carefully constructing, don't be. It's actually quite simple and easy, and in this guide, I'll explain how you can move your Territory in Once Human whenever you need or want to.

How to move your base in Once Human

This is what it looks like when you're moving your base. Note the red box in the background; that indicates territory already claimed by another player. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To move your Territory in Once Human, head to the spot you want to move it to, open the Build Menu with the B key, and then press the Z key. A holographic preview of your current base will appear; use your mouse to move it around until it's green and in the spot you want, then left-click to effectively "teleport" it.

Note that it costs nothing to move your Once Human base, though there is a cooldown that can last anywhere between 10 minutes and 24 hours depending on how high your level is. Another thing to know is that moving your Territory will transfer all your furniture and facilities into your Territory Terminal Vault, so you'll have to manually place them again once you've plopped your base down into a new spot.

Once Human largely gives you carte blanche to put your base wherever you want to, though you can't put your Territory on top of roads or within the bounds of Strongholds, major points of interest, and the Territories of other players. All other land is fair game, though, so if you find a spot that's particularly scenic or rich with natural resources to farm, claim it fast.

By the way, this is how you can take your base with you when you change Worlds, so make sure to do it if you're planning on permanently moving to a different one on your server. Just be aware that the land you were on previously may be taken in the new instance, so you might have to find a new spot to build.

Once Human is here, and the multiplayer open world survival shooter might just end up being one of 2024's best PC games. Notably, it's completely free to play, so you can check it out without spending a penny.