Once Human: How to change Worlds

Each server in Starry Studio's new multiplayer open world survival game, Once Human, is split up into 10 distinct Worlds. Designed as separate instances of the same map, each World in a Once Human server acts as a partition that helps keep the server stable while also ensuring that no part of the open world feels overpopulated.

Players are allowed to freely travel between and switch to Worlds if they'd like to, which is useful if you're not happy with the available plots of land for bases in your current World or if you'd like to play with friends that happen to be in a different one. However, Once Human doesn't explain how to do this at first, and many players are confused about the process as a result.

If you want to change Worlds but you're not sure how, don't worry — I've got you covered with this quick guide that goes over what to do in full. Without further ado, here's how to change Worlds in Once Human.

How to switch Worlds in Once Human

You'll see the option to move Worlds when you approach a Teleportation Tower in Once Human. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To move to a different World in Once Human, you simply need to walk up to a Teleportation Tower — towers you've discovered while playing appear on your map with a radio tower icon — and press the G key. This will open up a list of the other nine Worlds on your chosen server; select the World you want to go to and hold the F key to switch to it.

Teleportation Towers are scattered all over Once Human's map, and you're bound to come across plenty of them as you explore. Note that you'll always find a Teleportation Tower close to Monoliths; I recommend using a Once Human interactive map to find others in the open world if you're trying to activate them all. By the way, there's a Teleportation Tower about 15 minutes away from the start of the game in Deadsville that you'll find by doing the main quest, so you can switch Worlds very early if desired.

Something important to know is that while you'll keep your character's inventory and equipped items when moving Worlds, your Territory base won't come with you by default. If you'd like to bring it to the new World you're playing on, you'll have to move Territory.

Once Human is here, and the multiplayer open world survival shooter might just end up being one of 2024's best PC games. Notably, it's completely free to play, so you can check it out without spending a penny.