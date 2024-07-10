Once Human: Full interactive map with every crate location, chest, and more

Starry Studio and NetEase's new multiplayer survival game Once Human features a massive open world that's meant to be thoroughly explored by hundreds of players at once. Complete with six distinct regions, a huge number of different points of interest to investigate, dozens of loot crate and chest locations, public events, and more, the world of Nalcott is brimming with things to find and do.

If you ask me, exploring naturally as you advance further and further in your journey is a big part of what makes open world games like Once Human fun. At the same time, though, I empathize with folks who don't have as much time to play games as others do, and also understand that it can be pretty frustrating trying and failing to track down specific items you need for an important craft.

Whether you're strapped for time and want to make the most of your play sessions or you just need some help finding a certain location or item, there are a few handy interactive maps online you can reference for guidance. Two of my favorites are MapGenie's Once Human interactive map and the interactive map at DaOpa.

Once Human: Interactive maps

DaOpa's Once Human interactive map. (Image credit: DaOpa)

Both MapGenie's and DaOpa's map provide a complete map of Once Human's open world and include a wide array of different icons that display where you'll find notable crates, chests, weapon accessories, settlements, teleporters, and more, with options to toggle them on or off in their legends by category. Both maps also have a search bar that comes in handy if you're looking for a specific thing you know the name of, along with intuitive click-and-drag controls and the option to zoom in or out with mouse scrolling or "+" and "-" buttons.

Generally, I like using MapGenie's map more, as in my experience, the webpage for it runs smoother and it has a more fine-tunable zoom. DaOpa's, though, includes resource node locations for food resources that MapGenie's doesn't, making it very useful to keep on-hand if you're planning on making a farm. Of course, both are fantastic, and will improve and evolve over time as players explore the game more.

Personally, I still recommend exploring Once Human without outside help the first time you play it, as the joy of discovery is something you can only experience once in games like these. If you don't have a ton of free time or are struggling to find something, though, you should definitely put these interactive maps to good use. They'll come in handy in future Once Human seasons, too, as you'll be able to regain resources lost to seasonal wipes quickly.

Once Human is here, and the multiplayer open world survival shooter might just end up being one of 2024's best PC games. Notably, it's completely free to play, so you can check it out without spending a penny.