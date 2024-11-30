One of my all-time favorite games is half-price through Cyber Monday, and it plays like a dream on a handheld

When this game first launched, I'd have laughed if you'd said it would be playable on a handheld one day. But it is, and it's amazing.

The rise of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally has helped me play way more PC games than I used to. Including this one, Spider-Man Remastered, a game which is easily in my top-3 of all-time. I played it when it first came out on the PS4, then again on PS5, and again again on the PC / my Steam Deck. It's a perfect game to play handheld, and right now it's half price at just $24.89. You couldn't spend that money better on a new game.

With great power... Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC): was $59.99 now $24.89 at CDKeys An entirely original Spider-Man story created by Insomniac Games, this truly is the best Marvel game ever made. New York is sprawling and stunning, the web swinging is glorious, and if it doesn't make you shed a tear, I'll be very surprised. One of my all time favorite games, and perfect for playing on handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. 👉See at: CDKeys

🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥

Incredible game, perfect handheld title

Sure, it's not looking as good as on a high-spec PC, but Spider-Man Remastered on a Steam Deck still looks pretty damn good. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I don't know about you, but when I'm playing games on my handheld, I mostly prefer to play single-player titles. I don't want to be sweating, I want to chill out with my feet up. While the story in Spider-Man Remastered is epic, I've been known to just swing around the city on my Steam Deck doing not a lot else, just to relax.

The web swinging in this game is sublime. Insomniac absolutely nailed arguably the most important part of a Spider-Man title, with the overall movement and combat on point. Insomniac's New York City is a beautiful, bustling metropolis, with so much to explore and plenty of easter eggs for Marvel fans to find.

The remaster also bundled the three story DLC packs with the game, telling a new tale that goes down after the main campaign, giving you a lot of content to play through. If, like me, you go after every suit, every collectible, there's so much to do.

At less than $25 you couldn't really do better for the money. Oh, and I recommend playing at 30 FPS on a handheld, your battery life will thank you. But that's how those of us who played it originally on the PS4 had it, so you'll still have a great time!

Spider-Man 2 is hitting PC in January, this is a great way to pass the time until then.