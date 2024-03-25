One of the best curved monitors enjoys a huge discount and will improve any immersive gaming setup

Sometimes, we have to treat ourselves to a little gift, and in my mind, nothing fits that bill better than a new monitor for your gaming or PC setup. If you have been looking for a new monitor, there are few on the market better than the SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, and right now, it's on sale for $899 at Best Buy.

SAMSUNG 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6564042&ref=212&loc=1&utm_source=feed&extStoreId=1189&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-49-odyssey-1000r-curved-dual-qhd-240hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor-with-hdr1000-hdmi-x2-dp-usb-black%2F6564042.p%3FskuId%3D6564042%26ref%3D212%26loc%3D1%26utm_source%3Dfeed%26extStoreId%3D1189&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy This beast of a monitor, coming in at 49 inches with 1ms(GtG) response time and 240Hz, is just what the doctor ordered. The monitor also has FreeSync Premium Pro and a Height Adjustable Stand. While some might be disappointed it's not a 4K monitor, I personally think 1440p is a better option to take full advantage of the 240Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: The gaming enthusiast or even a work-from-home professional that needs large screen real-estate to handle complex workflows. ❌Avoid it if: You only want to be gaming at 4K. 💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS49CG954ENXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$899 at Amazon

🔥More great deals🔥

Nothing beats an ultrawide curved monitor.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a piece of art. (Image credit: Samsung)

The Odyssey G9 combines the best features in a gaming monitor and a curved widescreen design to deliver a beautiful gaming experience.

Sporting a 1ms response time with 240Hz, the Odyssey G9 is a top-of-the-line gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles. As long as you have a powerful graphics card to push the frames, this monitor will be as smooth as butter. You can pair this up with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S if you would like and play at 1440p 120Hz with no issues. You can also use it with the ASUS ROG Ally, which is currently on sale, and play it docked like a Nintendo Switch.

The Odyssey G9 has some great specifications overall, so let's take a look at those.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Name 49" Odyssey 1000R Curved Dual QHD 240Hz 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor with HDR1000 (HDMI x2, DP, USB) Model Number LS49CG954ENXZA Screen Size Class 49 inches Synchronization Technology FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) Refresh Rate 240Hz Display Connector(s) 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.1 Response Time 1 milliseconds High Dynamic Range Format HDR 10+, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 Horizontal | Vertical Viewing Angle 178 degrees Adjustable Stand Height Yes VESA Wall Mount Standard 100mm x 100mm

To be honest, even at $400 off, $900 is still a lot to spend on a monitor, but Samsung quality speaks for itself, and if you're like me, you have been wishing to upgrade to a massive ultrawide curved monitor like this for a while. With tax refund season on its way, it is the perfect time to treat yourself and have the nicest monitor among your gaming group or office co-workers. The monitor is on sale everywhere, but we personally think Best Buy is one of the best places to purchase tech, and the Best Buy membership plans are criminally underrated and utilized by tech fans.

When it comes to membership perks, we've got you covered with a detailed rundown of what you get at each tier of Best Buy's My membership, from extended return windows to price-matching benefits. In our experience, the Best Buy My memberships can be worth it, especially if you frequently purchase from Best Buy.

Based on customer reviews, this is a purchase you won't regret. It's a fantastic monitor and is in the perfect sweet spot at 1440p with 240Hz so that most high-octane FPS games will be able to look amazing and run smoothly on most gaming rigs.

If you want to mount your new monitor instead of having it on the adjustable height stand it comes with, check out some of the best deals on monitor/TV mounts below, just make sure it fits the 100mmx1mm Vesa standard required for this monitor.

Don't let this awesome deal pass you by, this is a top-end monitor at a competitive price with the current discount if your budget can swing it, this monitor will be one the best upgrades you can do to your gaming setup in 2024.