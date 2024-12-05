One of the cutest games revealed at the Xbox Showcase just got a new teaser trailer

The Legend of Baboo centers around the bond between a boy and his dog as they fight to stop a demonic invasion inspired by Turkish mythology.

What you need to know

Istanbul-based developer Permanent Way Entertainment and publisher Midwest Games originally revealed the upcoming action-adventure The Legend of Baboo during the Xbox Partner Preview Showcase in October.

The team has released a new 1-minute teaser trailer for The Legend of Baboo during the PC Gaming Showcase.

The Legend of Baboo is a heartfelt action-adventure title inspired by Turkish Fables that focuses on a boy and his dog.

Players on Xbox and Steam can wishlist The Legend of Baboo now ahead of the game's planned 2025 release.

One of the indie darlings from the October Xbox Partner Preview showcase has just released another teaser trailer, this time as part of the PC Gaming Showcase. The Legend of Baboo, developed by Permanent Way Entertainment and published by Midwest Games, is a heartfelt tale of Sepehr, a young boy who must harness the power of his bond with his dog, Baboo. Together, the pair must save the people they love and the place they call home.

The Legend of Baboo | Gameplay Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer, which lasts just one minute, gives us a glimpse at the gameplay coming to the action-adventure title. We have the chance to see Sepehr—who can ride Baboo and adorn him in various outfits and ornaments, in addition to petting him—solving puzzles and managing some light platforming when the teaser trailer first opens.

The scene then cuts to Sepehr using his magic staff in combat against demonic invaders. We also see Baboo's claws and super-barking ability be used to traverse dangerous terrain, such as climbing vined walls in dark forests and cursed wilderness. Sepehr can also be seen using his staff to ski down frozen waterways.

Image 1 of 3 Sepehr and Baboo from The Legend of Baboo. (Image credit: Midwest Games) Sepehr uses his magic staff to battle demonic invaders. (Image credit: Midwest Games) Yes, you can pet Baboo. But more importantly, you can also ride Baboo. (Image credit: Midwest Games)

Defeating bosses unlocks special magic attacks, and players have the freedom jto equip their favorite attacks and progress through an RPG-inspired skill tree for Baboo and Sepehr each, unlocking new skills and powering up other abilities.

The Legend of Baboo is inspired heavily by Turkish mythology, as the developers have expressed a desire to share their heritage and culture with the rest of the world through stories and games. The developers, Permanent Way Entertainment, have released 20 games to its domestic market, and 12 internationally, with many of their games drawing inspiration from Middle Eastern folklore and culture.

The team feels passionately about sharing their Turkish heritage with players around the world through gameplay. While the developers value storytelling, they also want players to have the freedom to play in a way that suits their style and needs. The Legend of Baboo will have 3 difficulty modes to choose from when it launches: easy, medium, and hard.

Sepehr and Baboo must go on a heartfelt adventure to save their family and home in The Legend of Baboo. (Image credit: Midwest Games)

The Legend of Baboo currently has a 2025 release window and players can expect to play the game via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles or on PC via Steam. Players can wishlist The Legend of Baboo on Xbox.com and Steam, now. There is not yet any confirmation whether The Legend of Baboo will be playable via handheld consoles like the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors