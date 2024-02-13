Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch notes reveal massive changes to the game's entire structure

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has recently disclosed the patch notes for Season 9 of Overwatch 2.

The patch notes reveal significant gameplay changes, including a new co-op mission called Cosmic Crisis, reworks for the Competitive Play game mode, balance updates for the playable Heroes, bug fixes, and more.

On February 13, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment published the patch notes for Season 9 of Overwatch 2, titled 'Champions'. This long-running, competitive hero shooter has received many updates during its lifetime, and this one may be one of its biggest yet.

The patch notes reveal that Season 9 will add many balance changes to the roster of Heroes, reworks to the game's Competitive Play PVP mode, a co-op mission called Cosmic Crisis, bug fixes, and more.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch notes - New Event: Cosmic Crisis

Overwatch 2 is getting a new PVE co-op mission called Cosmic Crisis. The premise is that four players have crash-landed into the ruins of Ecopoint Antarctica and must find a way to repair their ship to escape. The players will have to fend off the enemy hordes of Null Sector and an ancient, eldritch force that seeks to corrupt our heroes and betray each other.

Earn new Jade Weapon cosmetic by competing in Competitive Play.

Developer comments: "With your feedback, we’ve made new improvements to Competitive Play that aim to provide more transparency into your progress after every match, plus we introduced a new skill tier and new Competitive Rewards to earn."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill rank reset Given the significant changes to our heroes and the addition of a new skill tier, this reset is designed to give all players a chance to climb higher than ever before. All roles in Role Queue and Open Queue in Competitive Play have been reset to Unranked.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Placement Matches Placements have been rebuilt from the ground up. Your predicted rank will be displayed after each placement match. You must complete 10 matches in a role to receive your Skill Rank for that role. Winning your placements will have a significant impact on your final rank.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skill Modifiers Modifiers now appear on the Competitive Progress page after each match. Skill modifiers provide information on how much a rank will gain or lose progress after a match, including win or loss streaks, rank instability, and match favorability.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Skill Tier - Champion A new rank has been added above Grandmaster, called Champion, that is more exclusive than any other rank in Overwatch. Only an exceedingly small percentage of players will ever occupy this echelon of Competitive Play.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Versus Screen The range of ranks for players in a match of Competitive Play is now displayed on the same screen where both teams are shown with their name cards, player icons, and titles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Grouping Requirements Bronze through Diamond Players may group with other players within 2 Skill Tiers of their own Skill Rank. Master players may group with other players within 1 Skill Tier of their own Skill Rank. Grandmaster players may group with other players within 3 Skill Divisions of their own Skill Rank. Champion players may group with only one other player within 3 Skill Divisions of their own Skill Rank.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Art & UI Updates Skill Tier and Skill Division art for rank icons have been redesigned for improved readability. The Competitive Skill Tier legend has been redesigned to include updated and new relevant information.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive Points Each win now grants 10 Competitive Points. Each draw now grants 5 Competitive Points. Each loss still grants 0 Competitive Points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive Progression Competitive Challenges that award additional Competitive Points at the end of the season have been replaced with a new Competitive Progression system. Every match grants progress toward your Competitive Progression meter, and after earning 30 you will receive an additional 100 Competitive Points. Wins award 3 progress toward your Competitive Progression meter. Draws and Losses award 1 progress.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive Rewards Jade Weapon Variants have been introduced. Each Jade Weapon Variant costs 3000 Competitive Points to purchase. All players will start this season with a balance of 0 Competitive Points. All existing Competitive Points have been converted into a new currency, Legacy Competitive Points. Each Golden Weapon Variant now costs 3000 Legacy Competitive Points to purchase. At the end of a Competitive Year, any remaining balance of Competitive Points converts to Legacy Competitive Points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Matchmaking Rating At the start of this season only, the internal Matchmaking Ratings for all players have been adjusted to push players closer to the normalized average (approximately at Gold 3). Matchmaking Ratings have been decayed. The higher the rank, the more it has been decayed. Most players will start at a lower skill rank and division than their most recent rank.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive Challenges Competitive challenges removed. Rewards and progress for Competitive Play are now displayed on the Competitive Progress page and titles are rewarded at the end of the season.

Work together to overcome cosmic terrors in the new Cosmic Crisis co-op mission.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Progression Added a new set of visual upgrades. Hero/Game Mode badge upgrades start at Level 500. Progression Level badge upgrades start at Level 2500. Wrecking Ball title rewards are renamed from “Champion” to “Champ” to align with Junker Queen’s usage of the title (and to avoid confusion with the new Champion rank). Adjusted amount needed to level up certain sub-badges for Mauga and Illari.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friend Endorsements The endorsement is only eligible if you’re in the match for a set duration. Endorsements are subject to the configured cooldown period of 12 hours. Endorsements are subject to cooldown even if you unfriend the recipient.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Settings Added a feature for controller/keyboard users that remembers what you had focus when backing out of screens.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Crosshair Update New Reticle Types have been added. New Reticle Dots have been added. New Reticle color options have been added. Square Ring Brown Box Square Dark Red Line Triangle Light Red Triwing Cross Light Purple Falloff Heart Gray Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Teal

Avoiding enemy fire is going to be more difficult in Season 9.

Developer comments: "Season 9 features changes to the fundamentals of Overwatch 2 gameplay that affect every hero. We’ve heard the community feedback around some gameplay pain points, and these changes are in response to many of those."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most damage-dealing projectile sizes have been increased by a new global modifier added to their base size. +0.05 meters for hitscan projectiles with a high rate of fire or spread (e.g., Tracer’s Pulse Pistols or Reaper’s Hellfire Shotguns). +0.08 meters for hitscan projectiles that are more precise (e.g., Cassidy’s Peacekeeper or Soldier:76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle). +0.05 meters for travel time projectiles that are shotguns or have a very high rate of fire (e.g., Roadhog’s Scrap Gun or Ramattra’s Void Accelerator). +0.10 meters for travel time projectile with a speed greater than 50 meters per second (e.g., Zenyatta’s Destruction Orb). +0.15 meters for travel time projectile with a speed less than or equal to 50 meters per second (e.g., Pharah’s Rocket Launcher). Very large projectiles with a base size greater than 0.5 meters have been excluded from these increases (e.g., Orisa’s Energy Javelin or Reinhardt’s Fire Strike).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hero combined HP (base health/armor/shields) increased by 15-25%. 150-175 HP heroes increased by 25 HP. 200-300 HP heroes increased by 50 HP. 300+ HP (Tanks) increased by 75-100 HP. Each hero’s precise health increases are listed in their patch notes below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ultimate Charge All Ultimate ability costs increased by 10%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Regenerative Passive for All Heroes All heroes now regenerate 20 health per second after 5 seconds of not taking damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Support Role Passive Now reduces the delay before regeneration begins by half (2.5 seconds).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Damage Role Passive Reload speed bonus on elimination has been removed. New role passive: Dealing damage reduces enemy healing received by 20% for 2 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Quick Melee Damage increased from 30 to 40.

Behold the new Season 9, 'Horrorhog' Skin for Roadhog.

Swipe to scroll horizontally D.Va Pilot health increased from 150 to 175. Mech armor increased from 300 to 375. Self Destruct - Explosion maximum damage increased from 900 to 1000. Self Destruct - Inner explosion radius (range for maximum damage before falloff begins) increased from 4 to 6 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Doomfist Health increased from 300 to 375. Rocket Punch - Max impact damage increased from 50 to 75. Rocket Punch - Max wall slam damage increased from 30 to 40.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junker Queen Health increased from 300 to 375. Rampage - Wound damage over time increased from 60 to 90.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mauga Health increased from 300 to 400.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Orisa Armor increased from 275 to 350.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ramattra Health increased from 200 to 275.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Reinhardt Health increased from 200 to 250. Armor increased from 250 to 275. Rocket Hammer - Damage increased from 85 to 100. Charge - Wall impact damage increased from 225 to 275.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Roadhog Health increased from 550 to 650.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sigma Shields increased from 200 to 275.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Winston Health increased from 200 to 225. Armor increased from 200 to 250. Tesla Cannon - Damage increased from 60 to 75 damage per second. Primal Rage - Punch damage increased from 40 to 50.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wrecking Ball Armor increased from 100 to 175.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zarya Health increased from 100 to 175. Particle Cannon - Primary fire beam width increased from 0.15 to 0.2 meters.

Damage Hero changes

Get your hands on new Lovecraftian-themed cosmetic skins in Season 9.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ashe Health increased from 200 to 250. B.O.B. - B.O.B.’s weapon damage increased from 14 to 17.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bastion Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cassidy Health increased from 225 to 275. Deadeye - Initial damage rate increased from 130 to 150. Deadeye - Damage rate increased from 260 to 300.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Echo Health increased from 200 to 250. Focusing Beam - Width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters. Duplicate - Maximum combined health value increased from 300 to 350.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Genji Health increased from 200 to 250. Dragonblade - Swing recovery decreased from 0.9 to 0.7 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hanzo Health increased from 200 to 250. Storm Arrows - Damage increased from 65 to 75. Storm Arrows - Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junkrat Health increased from 200 to 250. Frag Launcher - Base projectile size reduced from 0.25 to 0.2 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mei Health increased from 250 to 300.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pharah Health increased from 200 to 250. Rocket Launcher - Recovery reduced from 0.85 to 0.80 seconds. Rocket Launcher - Projectile speed increased from 35 to 40 meters per second. Rocket Launcher - Explosion self-damage reduced from 50% to 25%. Jet Dash - New Secondary Fire Ability. Jet Dash - Provides a quick horizontal boost in the direction Pharah is moving. Jet Dash - 8-second cooldown. Jet Dash - Added a setting to activate Jet Dash on Double Jump instead. Jump Jet - Now restores 50% of Hover Jets fuel and can briefly overfill the maximum fuel amount. Jump Jet - Vertical boost height reduced by 20%. Jump Jet - Cooldown increased from 10 to 14 seconds. Concussive Blast - Cooldown decreased from 9 to 7 seconds. Concussive Blast - Explosion now deals 30 damage to enemy targets. Concussive Blast - Explosion radius reduced from 8 to 6 meters. Concussive Blast - Knockback reduced by 10%. Barrage - Now instantly refills Hover Jets fuel. Hover Jets - Speed boost increased from 20% to 40%. Hover Jets - Now requires landing to recharge fuel. Hover Jets - Can now be activated without fuel to slow your descent.

Developer comments: "Pharah has a significant update that empowers more individual plays and shifting her movement capabilities from high up in the air to more horizontal movement that can cover distance quickly."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Reaper Health increased from 250 to 300.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sojourn Health increased from 200 to 250. Railgun - Secondary Fire base projectile size reduced from 0.1 to 0.07 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Soldier: 76 Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sombra Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Symmetra Shields increased from 100 to 150. Photon Projector - Primary fire beam width increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Torbjörn Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tracer Health increased from 150 to 175.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Widowmaker Health increased from 175 to 200.

Support Hero changes

Even the Support heroes have been given horrifying new skins for Season 9.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ana Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Baptiste Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brigitte Health increased from 150 to 200. Rocket Flail - Damage increased from 35 to 45.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Illari Health increased from 200 to 250.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kiriko Health increased from 200 to 250. Kunai - Base projectile size reduced from 0.18 to 0.15 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lifeweaver Health increased from 175 to 225.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lúcio Health increased from 200 to 250. Soundwave - Damage increased from 25 to 35. Soundwave - Knockback increased 12%. Soundwave - Movement lockout duration increased from 0.3 to 0.45 seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mercy Health increased from 200 to 250. Guardian Angel - Active duration on jump/crouch cancel reduced from 1.5 to 1 second. Sympathetic Recovery passive - Health recovered increased from 25% to 40% of healing dealt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Moira Health increased from 200 to 250. Biotic Grasp - Secondary fire damage increased from 50 to 65 damage per second. Biotic Grasp - Secondary fire target acquisition radius increased from 0.6 to 0.7 meters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zenyatta Health increased from 75 to 100. Shields increased from 150 to 175.

Junkertown has been renovated with new structures to take cover behind.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junkertown Update New nighttime lighting theme. New building near the first point to provide more cover & block long sightlines. Added a water tower near the first point to block sightlines from upper choke positions. Added more vehicles near the cliff to provide additional cover & block long sightlines. Reduced the cliffside path to tighten the space and reduce the overall footprint of the area. Removed a small health pack on the second area balcony that was easy for defenders to overuse. Added vertical beam at second choke point to promote movement out of the upper floor & make the choke easier to defend. Widened and added cover in a hallway in the third area to make close quarter fights easier to maneuver.

Developer comments: "We’ve added more cover—including new structures—to help counter some of the long sightlines around the first checkpoint. Additional changes in the third area allow attackers to push through certain chokes more easily."

Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch notes - Bug fixes

General bug fixes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fixed an issue with some shadows that could appear jagged when on any setting below Ultra. Fixed a bug that prevented your skin from changing when using the Change Skin option in Hero Select if you had a Loadout selected. Fixed a bug with Golden Weapons being marked as unspecified and not being purchasable. Fixed a bug with some callouts for pushing the payload playing at incorrect moments. Fixed an issue with Wall Climb failing in some situations. Additional bug fixes for general stability and performance.

Map bug fixes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Antarctic Peninsula Fixed lighting in some areas of the map.

Swipe to scroll horizontally King’s Row Fixed areas of the map that were missing collision.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Midtown Fixed some locations that could cause some heroes to become stuck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shambali Monastery Fixed a location of the map that displayed incorrect textures.

Hero bug fixes

Swipe to scroll horizontally Doomfist Fixed a bug with Meteor Strike that could result in Doomfist getting inside the environment. Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Seismic Slam’s damage from going through turrets. Fixed a bug that could prevent Doomfist from acquiring Overhealth in some cases. Fixed a bug where Rocket Punch left a small window of time open to use abilities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Echo Fixed an interaction when Duplicating Bastion that prevented the Duplicated Configuration: Artillery’s shots from landing if Duplicate ended before they landed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lifeweaver Fixed a bug that prevented Tree of Life from healing Reaper when in Wraith form.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lúcio Amp it Up now goes on cooldown if interrupted by stun during its cast time or when dying while it’s active.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mauga Fixed a bug with the burning applied by Mauga not being removed when picking up a health pack.