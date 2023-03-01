A new, story-rich RPG, The Thaumaturge is coming soon to PC.

What you need to know

The Thaumaturge is a new, story-driven, isometric RPG developed by Fool's Theory and published by 11 bit studios.

You play as a Thaumaturge, a magically-gifted individual that has to perceive demons called "Salutors" and use their power to survive a dark, alternate version of 1905, Warsaw.

The Thaumaturge is set to release on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com, but no release date has been announced as of yet.

On Feb 28, 2023, a brand new isometric RPG was announced to the world called The Thaumaturge. It is being developed by Fool's Theory, who are busy making the Witcher 1 Remake, and it is published by 11 bit studio, the team behind the Frostpunk series.

The story of The Thaumaturge is set in a dark reimaging of 1905 Warsaw, Poland. It is a dark place to live in as it is currently by the cruel Imperial Russian tsardom, inequality between the rich and poor is at an all-time high, and dangerous, ancient creatures called "Salutors" lurk within the shadows.

These mysterious demons have the power to twist a man's perception of reality and dig deep into their mind to uncover their deepest, darkest secrets. The only people who can keep the Salutors in check are magically-gifted individuals called Thaumaturges, for they have the power to perceive and control them.

Explore the dark, cold streets of 20th-century Warsaw. (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

You play as one of these Thaumaturges with their own personal Salutor. Together, you will explore the grim city of Warsaw, converse with the city's inhabitants, and become embroiled in a gripping narrative that examines the concept of man's inner demons.

The gameplay of The Thaumaturge will involve exploration, making morally ambiguous decisions throughout the story, and engaging enemies in turn-based combat. As a Thaumaturge, you can use your Salutor to psychically pry information from characters during conversations and fight enemies by crippling their minds or warping the environment against them.

Harness the dark power of the Salutors in order to survive. (Image credit: 11 bit studio)

The Thaumaturge is set to launch on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. However, there is no release date given as of yet. Stay tuned for more info on this title as it develops, as this intriguing upcoming PC title could become one of the best PC games out there.