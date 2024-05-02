One of AMD's best-ever Ryzen gaming CPUs is finally affordable and eager to run Fallout at Ultra settings on your next atomic PC

AMD still stands as a leading manufacturer of gaming PC components, including the legendary Ryzen processors. One of the most powerful models from its Ryzen 7000 series is finally discounted with a hefty 45% reduction at Antonline for only $329.99, cutting down the previously dizzying MSRP of $599.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D | was $599.00 now $329.99 at AntOnline The Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7900X3D from AMD is a high-end AM5 desktop processor that helps demanding PC games run at higher settings. It's a 12-core, 24-thread chip with 128MB of L3 cache and can be clocked up to 5.6 GHz.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking to upgrade their gaming rig to play games at maximum graphical and performance settings with no drops in quality when paired with a suitable graphics card and RAM.

❌Avoid it if: You're reliant on DDR4 RAM, the 7900X3D uses an AM5 socket and DDR5 RAM exclusively, so older AM4 and DDR4 hardware won't be compatible.

💰Price check: $391.48 at Amazon

Go all-out on a monster CPU for the right price

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a worthwhile upgrade for your AM5-based gaming rig. (Image credit: Paul Alcorn | Tom's Hardware)

As video games continue to evolve, naturally, our PC rigs need to be continuously upgraded with the latest hardware to meet systems requirements and run smoothly and with the best graphical fidelity. AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D chip includes its 3D-V-Cache technology to boost performance and efficiency with low power consumption.

That said, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D does not support DDR4 memory, so users will need to upgrade to a new set of DDR5 modules. In addition, like its 7000X3D series siblings, the 7900X3D doesn't come with a stock cooler, and AMD recommends users equip their rigs with a 280mm AIO liquid option.

A steep MSRP price of $599 drove many consumers with lower budgets away from the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D at launch and opted for the cheaper but powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (which we gave a glowing review for last year). However, with Antonline's limited-timed discount 45% deal reducing the processor's MSRP to $329.99, that budgetary issue is severely mitigated and more manageable.

However, this deal won't last long — it'll be only up until May 11, 2024. So, if you want to upgrade your PC and run your favorite PC games, such as Helldivers 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and the Fallout series at their best, get on this deal before it goes away.