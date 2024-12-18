7 best PC game deals going on now during the CDKeys Christmas Sale — Grab Steam keys at ridiculously low prices

It's the season of giving, and if you're a gamer, it's the season of sales, especially if you're a PC gamer! Yeah, I know, console games have plenty of sales as well, but by the nature of how PC games are distributed, you can find far better deals when it comes to digital sales.

One of my favorite Steam code resellers just so happens to have some killer deals happening at this very moment, CDKeys! You can see all of the games at the CDKeys Christmas Sale, or look around on this page to see my top seven PC deal recommendations for you to play on your desktop, laptop, or gaming handheld.

Farming life 🚜 Farming Simulator 25

Now: $32.49 at CDKeys (Steam code) If you're like me, you're looking to buy this game because you think it'll be a fun joke by yourself or friends. What you don't recognize is how it'll turn into this insane min-max event where you and your friend have a board covered in notes and string. Painstakingly going over every detail with the utmost scrutiny to reach peak farming efficiency. It's a fun game to sink time into. Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Amazon Steam Deck: ❓Unknown (it's not the smoothest experience, but you can play on Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds). 👉 See at: CDKeys.com



First-person MMO 🚀 Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass

Now: $40.79 at CDKeys (Steam code) I've had multiple year-long breaks when it comes to Destiny 2. Every time I think I've had my fill, they release yet another expansion that somehow grips me in such a way that I can't help myself. The Final Shape is that DLC, and for a cool $10, you can spend the holidays catching up with the latest Bungie DLC.



GamesRadar+ review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 Steam Deck: ❓Unknown (the game's anti-cheat isn't compatible with Linux and causes problems).



Superhero game 🕷️ Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Now: $22.89 at CDKeys (Steam code) I've shared some stories about most of these games. Spider-Man feels like it's one of those games that doesn't need it. You already know it's a fantastic superhero adventure that millions have already fallen in love with. If you haven't played it, now's the time. You can get tons of gameplay hours for the same price as a meal for two at McDonald's.



GamesRadar+ review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 Steam Deck: ✅ Verified (great on all PC handhelds). 👉 See at: CDKeys.com



Action-adventure 🏍️ Days Gone

Now: $9.59 at CDKeys (Steam code) Rumors of a remaster around the corner could mean an easy upgrade when it comes to Days Gone. I did the same thing when the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster was announced for PC. I grabbed a $10 code on CDKeys, then upgraded for another $10 when it came to Steam. Now that the old version is unavailable, you'd have to pay full price instead. So if you're eager, or just want to finally play one of my personal favorite games, grab Days Gone for a screaming good deal for under $10! Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 @ Amazon Steam Deck: ✅ Verified (great on all PC handhelds). 👉 See at: CDKeys.com



Too many cooks in the kitchen 🧑‍🍳 Overcooked! 2

Now: $4.49 at CDKeys (Steam code) Oh, Overcooked. You good ole' relationship tester you. You're a funny one. You've never caused an argument between me and my wife that ended with one of us sleeping on the couch. Hint: it wasn't her. To make it even better, you can get four copies for less than $20, so you and three friends can have the greatest relationship bonding moment ever or find three new friends. Our Windows Central review Steam Deck: ✅ Verified (great on all PC handhelds). 👉 See at: CDKeys.com



Is CDKeys a good place to buy PC games? CDKeys is a well-respected and legitimate video game retailer that sells codes for Xbox, Steam, and other platforms. Best of all, they often sell cheaper than buying them directly from other retailers like the Microsoft store, Steam, or even GreenManGaming. For information regarding CDKeys and how it operates, check out our our CDKeys FAQ.

Grab yourself some discounted games this holiday season

Regardless of if you're playing on a gaming laptop, gaming desktop, or gaming handheld these seven game deals at CDKeys can help you enjoy your holiday or provide a gift to someone else for less.

If you're looking for one of the best games of the year, I highly recommend getting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This game feels like it absolutely fits into the classic three Indiana Jones films, but it also has enough puzzles and action to keep players engaged. You'll travel around the world punching out enemies and uncovering ancient secrets. It's a fantastic adventure that puts you right in the iconic archeologist's shoes.

Now, if you're more interested in a game you can play with friends or family, you really ought to consider Overcooked 2. This is a hilarious co-op game where you have to work with others to make food in zany kitchen settings. You'll be screaming (hopefully playfully) at each other while trying to find the most efficient way to divvy up the work and feed as many customers as possible before time runs out.

Otherwise, if you're looking for something that can entertain for a really long time, you might want to consider Farming Simulator 25. There's a reason why so many of these sims have come out over the last few years — it's extremely relaxing and serves as the perfect way to unwind after a long, hard day of work. It's ironic, I know, considering that farming is actually a very labor-intensive profession. But still, you will get a sense of satisfaction as you complete tasks and get your farm working the way you want it to.

That rounds out the top deals for now. Make sure to check back each day as we update this list with new or better deals. Often, these deals may only last the day, so if you see something you like, it's probably time to pull the trigger! I hope to see you around. Let us know below or on social media if there's anything you ended up grabbing!