Frostpunk 2 drops a frosty new trailer at the PC Gaming Show

What you need to know

Frostpunk is the critically acclaimed city-builder blended with strategy that required players to build a functioning society around a giant furnace following an icy catastrophe.

11 Bit Studios announced in 2022 that Frostpunk would be getting a sequel.

Frostpunk 2 was given a proper cinematic trailer and 2024 release window during the 2023 PC Gaming Show.

Frostpunk released in 2018 to critical acclaim and effectively carved a niche for itself among city-builders and strategy games alike. With such a positive reception, it seemed like a no brainer that 11 Bit Studios would take players back to the frozen wasteland of The City once again. Frostpunk 2 was officially announced in August 2022, and now we've gotten our first look at the game via a trailer at the PC Gaming Show.

Frostpunk 2 will take place 30 years after the blizzard that set into motion the events of the first title. While the neverending frost and maintenance of the live-giving Generator remains a prominent concern, the City itself will become a bigger focus of management for the sequel. As the citizens around the generator are struggling to keep a steady cache of necessary supplies the ever present noose of oppression begins to tighten, causing inner squabbles as the bonding instinct to survive begins to wane.

Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society, but this time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game. We still use that postapocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself - it's human nature. Jakub Stokalski, Co-director

Frostpunk 2 is currently confirmed to be coming to Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store witih a 2024 release window. Its predecessor is currently available on both PC and Xbox consoles.