HP Omen monitor deals: Smooth PC gameplay without the rough price tag

When it comes to PC gaming, having a monitor is an absolute necessity as you won't be able to see what you are playing without one. And if you want to play some of the best PC games at their highest level, you will need a high-quality monitor capable of running graphics at high resolutions and high frame rates.

Although that is easier said than done as most premium-grade PC monitors can be very expensive to purchase at local and online retailers. Luckily for you though, there is a sale going on right now at Amazon and Best Buy for the HP Omen — a line of top-shelf monitors from HP whose build qualities and features put it on par with some of the best PC monitors on the market.

HP Omen 27 $349.99 ( $429.99 ) at Best Buy Upgrade your PC Gaming experience with the HP Omen 27. This product boasts a 27-inch monitor capable of running QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and more.

The first deal of the day is for the HP Omen 27. A gargantuan 27-inch monitor that is capable of running at 2560 x 1440 resolution so you can run games at absurdly high graphical settings with Quad HD definition. It also includes a 240Hz refresh rate to remove artifacting and motion blur during gameplay while improving your controller's responsiveness.

In addition, the HP Omen 27 features AMD FreeSync Premium technology. This technology will allow the monitor to run games at high refresh rates while lowering the framerate compensation and latency for smoother gameplay experiences. Other features a VESA DisplayDHR 200 for enhanced shadow detailing, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 USB hub, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, IPS technology for improved image consistency, and more.

This product normally sells for approximately around or over $429.99 at most online retailers and HP's official website, but Best Buy is having a sale for the HP Omen 27 for $349.99. This means you will be able to save up to $80 when purchasing this monitor through this deal.

HP Omen 24 from $147.44 ( $228.80 ) at Walmart The HP Omen 24 is a sophisticated monitor that features high refresh rates of 144HZ to 165HZ, AMD Freesync Premium Technology, home console compatibility through HDMI ports, and more.

While the deal for the HP Omen 27 is practically a steal given its steep retail price tag, there are larger deals happening right now for other HP Omen monitors. Walmart is selling the HP Omen 24 for $147.44, which is $81.36 lower than its retail price at the HP online store at $228.80 (after converting from its UK price of £179.99).

The HP Omen 24 isn't as powerful as the HP Omen 27, but it is still a fine monitor in its own right. This product features a 23.8-inch monitor capable of displaying games with a crisp 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. A 165Hz refresh rate that severely reduces artifacting and screen tearing while playing games. And it features 1ms GTG Response Time with Overdrive to rid your game of motion blur for cleaner graphics and controller response during gameplay no matter how chaos is happening on-screen.

Other features of the HP Omen 24 include console compatibility so you can hook up it to the home console of your choice, VESA Certified AdaptiveSync, IPS Technology, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and more.

With these discounts in mind, now is the time to take your PC gaming lifestyle to the next level and purchase these exceptional PC monitors at reduced prices while you still can.