My go-to tenkeyless keyboard for PC gaming is on sale thanks to this generous early Prime Day deal

Whether you're playing a fast-paced first-person shooter, raiding in a team-focused MMORPG, or simply typing documents for work, Razer has you covered with its top-of-the-line PC gaming keyboards. One such product is the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, a high-quality keyboard released in 2021 that still holds today thanks to its high-quality build and technologically advanced features.

This PC gaming keyboard normally has an MSRP of $159.99. However, Amazon is currently selling the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenketless Gaming Keyboard with a 38% discount, reducing it to $99.99.

What should you buy the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard?

Razer Huntsman V2 has sturdy, Doubleshot PBT Keycaps that will withstand many years of hardcore gaming sessions. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

I received the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard in 2022 after my old keyboard had died. It quickly became one of the best gaming keyboards I have ever used, and it has served me well these past two years with no signs of faltering anytime soon.

This peripheral has many exceptional qualities, making it a worthwhile purchase for any PC gamer looking for a high-quality gaming keyboard. For starters, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard comes with optical switches with 8,000Hz HyperPolling and 0.1ms latency. This hardware ensures that as soon you press any key, your PC will instantly register your inputs without delay.

Depending on your preference, the optical switches can also be switched for purple clicky or red linear switches.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard also features sound-dampening foam lining the body, which dulls the sound of switches without changing their feel. This prevents loud, distracting noises from occurring while using the keyboard while maintaining its great, tactile feel.

The Razer Huntsman V2 features swappable optimal switches so you can choose to either equip it with purple clicky switches or red linear switches. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Other standout qualities of the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard include an aluminum body that gives it a weighty, sturdy feel and is built to last, a wrist rest that provides comfort for your wrist while in use, RBG lighting that automatically reacts to compatible PC games, and durable Doubleshot PBT keycaps that can be replaced with third-party ones should you desire.

In addition, it has a hybrid onboard memory and cloud storage that allows you to save up and activate five onboard memory profiles containing your carefully assembled library of macros and keybindings in a snap via cloud storage and the Razer Synapse app.

The only major problem with the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is its high MSRP of $159.99, which can put a big dent in your wallet if you have a tight budget. However, Amazon has come along to squash that issue for a limited time with this sweet 38% discount, reducing the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard's price tag to a more affordable $99.99.

While it may not have the improvements or new technically advanced features of modern Razer keyboards like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is still a fantastic product that I highly recommend to anyone looking for a gaming keyboard to play the best PC games with maximum performance and zero input delay.

Not to mention that thanks to this discount deal, the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is now $100 cheaper than the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro and the Razer BlackWidow V4, which sounds like a pretty good deal for a premium gaming keyboard if you ask me.