My go-to tenkeyless keyboard for PC gaming is on sale thanks to this generous early Prime Day deal
The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard is a fantastic PC gaming keyboard that still holds up today and is now on sale for a 38% discount at Amazon.
Whether you're playing a fast-paced first-person shooter, raiding in a team-focused MMORPG, or simply typing documents for work, Razer has you covered with its top-of-the-line PC gaming keyboards. One such product is the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, a high-quality keyboard released in 2021 that still holds today thanks to its high-quality build and technologically advanced features.
This PC gaming keyboard normally has an MSRP of $159.99. However, Amazon is currently selling the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenketless Gaming Keyboard with a 38% discount, reducing it to $99.99.
Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (Linear Optical Switches) | was $159.99 now $99.99 on Amazon
Experience playing your favorite PC games with more precise control with the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard. This keyboard comes equipped with linear optical switches, Doubleshot PBT Keycaps, customizable keys, a detachable Type-C cable, and more.
✅Perfect for: PC Gamers looking for a highly-responsive gaming keyboard with quiet optical switches and customizable keys.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using a purely wireless controller to avoid cable management and a keyboard that isn't tenkeyless.
🔎Our experience: Razer Huntsman V2 review: Refined, streamlined, and still top-of-the-tree
💰Price Check: $149.99 at Best Buy | $159.99 at Walmart
What should you buy the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard?
I received the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard in 2022 after my old keyboard had died. It quickly became one of the best gaming keyboards I have ever used, and it has served me well these past two years with no signs of faltering anytime soon.
This peripheral has many exceptional qualities, making it a worthwhile purchase for any PC gamer looking for a high-quality gaming keyboard. For starters, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard comes with optical switches with 8,000Hz HyperPolling and 0.1ms latency. This hardware ensures that as soon you press any key, your PC will instantly register your inputs without delay.
Depending on your preference, the optical switches can also be switched for purple clicky or red linear switches.
The Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard also features sound-dampening foam lining the body, which dulls the sound of switches without changing their feel. This prevents loud, distracting noises from occurring while using the keyboard while maintaining its great, tactile feel.
Other standout qualities of the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard include an aluminum body that gives it a weighty, sturdy feel and is built to last, a wrist rest that provides comfort for your wrist while in use, RBG lighting that automatically reacts to compatible PC games, and durable Doubleshot PBT keycaps that can be replaced with third-party ones should you desire.
In addition, it has a hybrid onboard memory and cloud storage that allows you to save up and activate five onboard memory profiles containing your carefully assembled library of macros and keybindings in a snap via cloud storage and the Razer Synapse app.
The only major problem with the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is its high MSRP of $159.99, which can put a big dent in your wallet if you have a tight budget. However, Amazon has come along to squash that issue for a limited time with this sweet 38% discount, reducing the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard's price tag to a more affordable $99.99.
While it may not have the improvements or new technically advanced features of modern Razer keyboards like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro, the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is still a fantastic product that I highly recommend to anyone looking for a gaming keyboard to play the best PC games with maximum performance and zero input delay.
Not to mention that thanks to this discount deal, the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is now $100 cheaper than the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro and the Razer BlackWidow V4, which sounds like a pretty good deal for a premium gaming keyboard if you ask me.
