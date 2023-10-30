Planning to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PC? Check your specs!

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released November 10, with players who preordered gaining early access to the campaign beginning November 2.

Developed by Beenox in partnership with Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature more than 500 customization options, including 4K and ultrawide monitor support.

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is fast approaching, but if you're planning to play the game on PC, you'll want to take a few moments to check your gaming PC against the recommended specs.

There's been a rash of games released lately with exceptionally high requirements for graphic cards and RAM that have suffered from performance issues at launch. With the recommended specs Activision announced today, Modern Warfare 3 may be flirting with the same fate for those who want to play the game in Ultra 4K resolutions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum specs OS Windows 10 64bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM 8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache Up to 32 GB Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960/GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory 2 GB Storage SSD with 149 GB available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended specs OS Windows 10 64bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i5-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 16 Hi-Rez Assets Cache Up to 32 GB Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti/RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory 8 GB Storage SSD with 149 GB available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Competitive/Ultra 4K Specs OS Windows 10 64bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 bit (latest update) CPU Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache Up to 64 GB Video Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory 10 GB Storage SSD with 149 GB available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 requires a broadband internet connection and a DirectX-compatible sound card. Beenox, the team behind the PC version of Modern Warfare 3, also recommends updating to the latest drivers. For NVIDIA, this would be driver version 537.58. For AMD, please ensure you have driver version 23.10.2.

Modern Warfare 3 has been developed for PC by Beenox in partnership with lead developers Sledgehammer Games. The game will feature more than 500 customization options spanning graphics settings, input sensitivity, and accessibility, among other adjustments. Modern Warfare 3 will support 4K graphics and Ultrawide monitors, provided your gaming rig is fitted with the appropriate specs.

Preorder, preload, prepare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launch schedule. (Image credit: Activision)

Players who preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will receive early access to the game's campaign beginning on November 2 at 10AM PT/1PM ET. If the game is preordered after November 2 but before November 10, users can still take advantage of the campaign early access period. Preloading for Campaign Early Access on PC begins on November 1 at 9AM PT/12PM PT.

Multiplayer will not be available until the game launches for all players on November 10 at 9PM PT/12AM ET, Players who do not receive early campaign access can begin preloading Modern Warfare 3 —including Multiplayer and Zombies— on November 8 at 9AM PT/12PM ET.