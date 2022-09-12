Save nearly 50% on an HP Omen 30L prebuilt gaming PC today

Head on over to Best Buy and you can get the HP Omen 30L prebuilt gaming desktop PC for a low price of $699.99 (opens in new tab). This is a PC that can often sell for as much as $1,350. These deals tend not to last long, especially if they sell out, so grab it while you can. That's almost a 50% discount. One of the reasons people usually say things like "Build it yourself" instead of buying prebuilt like this is the price, but in this case you'd be hard pressed to build a computer with these specifications for so cheap. Not to mention the quality construction from HP means you'll be using this desktop for years to come.

We first reviewed the HP Omen 30L back in 2020, and Daniel Rubino gave it 4 stars out of 5. He said, "With the ability to easily expand or upgrade components later, there's an incentive to buy this on the cheap and upgrade as you go if you're on a budget." That's a really important fact given the nature of today's deal. You could definitely upgrade this PC later if you want to, giving it a much longer lifespan than normal.

The model on sale here includes some great specifications like an AMD Ryzen 5600G computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive for both speed and storage, and an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT graphics card for advanced gaming.

It has eight USB ports including two USB-C port and four USB-A SuperSpeed ports. You'll get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in, along with support for other features like DTS:X spatial audio, and RGB lighting. It even comes with its own mouse and keyboard so really all you need is a monitor to get up and running.

