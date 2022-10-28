This huge sale from Microsoft could save you hundreds on a new gaming laptop

The Microsoft Store has some big deals going down on gaming laptops, and it includes a lot of special stuff like trade-in value for your old laptop and several free months of Game Pass Ultimate when you buy the right model. Many of the laptops just come with a straight up discount so you save up to $500 on your latest machine. Many of these models are powerful machines, too, with beautiful displays, long-lasting batteries, and mighty graphics cards so you can play at high settings.

For example, between now and the end of October you can save up to nearly $380 on some of the laptops on this list (opens in new tab). It includes machines from HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and even Microsoft's own Surface Pro 8 all at discounted prices.

Microsoft's best laptop deals right now:

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop $1,000 $749.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Comes with a free code for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II video game. This machine is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop $1,060 $779.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This deal includes three free months of Game Pass Ultimate. The Legion 5i configuration on sale here includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It has a 15.4-inch display with 1080p resolution and an IPS panel.

(opens in new tab) Gaming Laptops Up to $380 off (opens in new tab) Includes up to $300 off the Surface Pro 8 and other major brands like HP, ASUS, and Lenovo. Most of these machines are powered by 11th-gen Intel CPUs and include discrete graphics like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. This sale is good through the end of October.