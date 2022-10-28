This huge sale from Microsoft could save you hundreds on a new gaming laptop
Today's the day you get a new laptop!
The Microsoft Store has some big deals going down on gaming laptops, and it includes a lot of special stuff like trade-in value for your old laptop and several free months of Game Pass Ultimate when you buy the right model. Many of the laptops just come with a straight up discount so you save up to $500 on your latest machine. Many of these models are powerful machines, too, with beautiful displays, long-lasting batteries, and mighty graphics cards so you can play at high settings.
For example, between now and the end of October you can save up to nearly $380 on some of the laptops on this list (opens in new tab). It includes machines from HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and even Microsoft's own Surface Pro 8 all at discounted prices.
Microsoft's best laptop deals right now:
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop
$1,000 $749.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Comes with a free code for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II video game. This machine is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop
$1,060 $779.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
This deal includes three free months of Game Pass Ultimate. The Legion 5i configuration on sale here includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It has a 15.4-inch display with 1080p resolution and an IPS panel.
Gaming Laptops Up to $380 off (opens in new tab)
Includes up to $300 off the Surface Pro 8 and other major brands like HP, ASUS, and Lenovo. Most of these machines are powered by 11th-gen Intel CPUs and include discrete graphics like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. This sale is good through the end of October.
Save up to $500 on Intel PCs via Trade-in (opens in new tab)
You can choose from a variety of gaming laptops and even an HP Pavilion prebuilt gaming PC in this sale. Some of them even have their own direct discounts, so you save extra on top of the trade in. Options include models like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Razer Book 13, HP Envy, and more.
J.D. Levite has been in the deals game since 2012. He has posted daily deals at Gizmodo, The Wirecutter, The Sweethome, and now covers deals for Android Central, iMore, and Windows Central. He was there for the first Prime Day and has braved the full force of Black Friday. If you cut him, he bleeds savings. But don't try it for real. That's a metaphor.
