Tomorrow the ROG Ally gaming handheld is finally getting a performance-boosting feature we've been waiting for

The Command Center is always a single button away, and offers a ton of utility.

What you need to know

ROG Ally is a PC gaming handheld from ASUS that released in June 2023.

Since the device's release, ASUS has continued to improve upon the handheld with significant updates that have continued to make the device more useful.

In January, we learned that support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames would be coming to ROG Ally.

Part of tomorrow's ROG Ally update finally includes this frame-rate-enhancing feature.

A few other fixes are included in tomorrow's update, but AFMF is really the most important thing.

Back in January, ASUS revealed that it would be bringing support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) to ROG Ally in a future update. It's been a few months, but now ASUS has finally revealed that AFMF will release for the gaming handheld tomorrow, April 25, 2024. While this update includes a few other bug fixes and enhancements, AFMF support really is the most important part of it. But if you're curious, you can read the full announcement further down on this page.

So what exactly is AFMF? This is a technology designed by AMD that makes games run more smoothly by generating additional frames. In other words, it increases the frame rate for added motion clarity. So, get ready for smoother gaming sessions on your ASUS gaming handheld.

First thing tomorrow morning, I'll be grabbing my ROG Ally and checking out just how helpful AFMF is, so check back here to learn more about its actual enhancing abilities.

We’re excited to announce that @AMD Fluid Motion Frames is going to be available on the #ROGAlly!The iGPU driver and ACSE update coming later today contain everything you need to use this new feature.Read the full changelog here👉https://t.co/UkpqhVBGpx pic.twitter.com/tH7GYg0WtEApril 24, 2024

If you've been paying attention over the last year then you know that the ROG Ally team has been doing a fantastic job of bringing additional features and fixes to the gaming handheld. Honestly, the ROG Ally was impressive at launch as you can see from my ROG Ally review, but it's managed to become even better over the last few months.

For instance, back in November, the ROG Ally team added gyroscope support and the ability to turn CPU boost off. Before that, they also made it possible to choose from more VRAM allotment options to get the system running the way you want it to. This continued attention to the handheld and its customization options has helped me maintain long-term confidence in my favorite on-the-go device.

Official announcement from ASUS ROG

ROG Ally has received several significant updates since it launched. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear | Windows Central)

Here's the official announcement from the ROG website:

ROG ALLY New Updates April 25, 2024

We’re excited to announce that AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is going to be available on the ROG Ally! Tomorrow’s (April 25th) iGPU driver and ACSE update contain everything you need to use this new feature. Just open the AMD Software and head to Gaming > Graphics to toggle AMD Fluid Motion Frames on. AFMF is not yet available in the Command Center, but we are working on integrating it further.

ACSE 1.4.13 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

· Enhanced the display speed of the Game Library.

· Added information to the Real-time Monitor overlay when using AFMF.

· Resolved a sporadic issue where AMD graphics card driver updates in the Update Center could experience timeouts.

· Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires MCU v317 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger.

MCU 317 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

· Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires ACSE 1.4.13 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger.

iGPU driver V31.0.24027.1012 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE & Asus official website

· Bugfix: Fixed certain textures may become invisible while playing Final Fantasy X HD Remaster.

· Adds support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). (AMD Reference: AMD Fluid Motion Frames)

Asus Hotplug Controller 3.0.0 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE

· Enhanced Asus Hotplug Controller stability.

Previous updates:

UnifyDGDll v1.0.0.20 on April 1st through Armoury Crate SE

· Enhanced the device identification mechanism of the ROG Omni Receiver.