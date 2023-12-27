Ring in 2024 with free Elden Ring, Armored Core New Year's cards (and possibly exclusive merch!) from FromSoftware

What you need to know

To thank fans for playing its games, Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 developer FromSoftware is sending players New Year's cards at the end of 2023.

You can register to have an Elden Ring or Armored Core 6-themed card emailed to you for free on the event's homepage, which you'll find in the text below. These will feature special designs, as well as links to high-quality wallpapers.

Folks living in Japan can also get a "New Year's gift lottery ticket" with their card that gives them a chance to win one of six pieces of exclusive FromSoftware game merch that will only be available through these giveaways.

If you've never played any FromSoftware's recent games, note that you can get Sekiro, Elden Ring, and Armored Core 6 for large discounts right now thanks to holiday sales.

The last few years have been a fantastic time to be a FromSoftware fan. Between Game of the Year-winning titles like 2019's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and 2022's Elden Ring and this year's Armored Core 6 that rocketed the developer's niche mecha series into the spotlight, there's been no shortage of incredible game experiences from the action RPG studio to dive into. And to thank players for doing so while looking forward to the future, FromSoftware is ringing in 2024 with special New Year's cards.

These will be emailed to fans for free at the end of the year as part of the FromSoftware New Year Card Present Campaign 2024, which you can register for on the event's official homepage between December 27, 2023 and January 5, 2024. You get to choose between Elden Ring, Armored Core 6, or both games for the style of your card, and a link to downloadable high-quality wallpapers will be included in each one.

Every card also comes with a "New Year's gift lottery ticket," though tragically, you'll only be able to register to use it if you live in Japan. With this, you'll have a shot to win one of six different pieces of original, campaign-exclusive FromSoftware game merch; these include a Raven hoodie, a Blaidd the Half-Wolf hoodie, an Armored Core 6 mug, a T-shirt with a Armored Core HUD design, a large Elden Ring eco bag with artwork of a Tarnished and Ranni the Witch, and a set of four drink coasters with Bloodborne, Sekiro, Elden Ring, and Armored Core 6 motifs. You can see all of these in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 The Armored Core 6 Raven hoodie. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Elden Ring Blaidd the Half-Wolf hoodie. (Image credit: FromSoftware) The Armored Core 6 mug. (Image credit: FromSoftware) The Armored Core 6 T-shirt. (Image credit: FromSoftware) The Elden Ring eco bag. (Image credit: FromSoftware) The FromSoftware-themed drink coasters. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

I'm looking forward to getting my Elden Ring and Armored Core 6-themed card in my inbox, though I have to say that I'm heartbroken that only folks in Japan can enter for a chance to win some of this awesome merch. Both the Raven and the Blaidd hoodies look amazing, and I'd love those coasters, too. The T-shirt of the warnings for too much weight and not enough energy also perfectly represents how I feel post-Christmas, so I'd totally rock it. Maybe I'll get lucky and someone will list something they won on eBay for a price that won't make my eyes water.

In terms of what to expect from FromSoftware in 2024, we haven't heard anything official, though additional updates for Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 are likely. I expect that these will mainly include new balance tweaks and fixes for bugs that haven't been squashed yet, though updates like Elden Ring's The Coliseum or Armored Core 6's Patch 1.05 that feature surprise gameplay additions could always come as well. A leak from earlier this month also suggested that we could see Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in February, and that something might be coming in 2025, too.

If you haven't played any of FromSoftware's excellent titles from recent years, now is a great time to jump in. Both Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are marked down significantly right now on Xbox and PC, and you can even get Armored Core 6 for a small discount as well. All three are some of the best Xbox games and best PC games that money can buy, and even though they're difficult, you'll have a blast with them as long as you're patient and engage with their systems.

