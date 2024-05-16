Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is slated to arrive on Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025

What you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, was first officially unveiled with a 90-second trailer in December 2023.

The trailer came alongside a release year of 2025, as well as the news the game would launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

During Take-Two Interactive's latest financial results, the company confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to arrive in Fall 2025.

We've now got a rough idea for when Rockstar Games' next big experience will be arriving.

As part of its financial results for Q4 2024, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive shared that Grand Theft Auto 6 is now slated to arrive in Fall 2025. This comes after prior confirmation the game was targeting 2025, which was revealed alongside the reveal trailer back in December 2023.

In traditional Rockstar Games fashion, Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching on consoles first, with Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions confirmed to be in development. There's been no mention of when the game will arrive on Windows PC, but going by Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it'll probably be around a year after the console launch.

Take-Two Interactive reports strong revenue amid big cuts

Take-Two Interactive reported strong earnings for the quarter, with net bookings of $1.3 billion. Grand Theft Auto 5 has crossed a massive milestone, reaching 200 million copies sold. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached almost 63 million copies sold.

The company still saw an overall loss of $2.9 billion for the quarter however, which was primarily driven by a goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion ramping up operating expenses for the quarter.

This also comes as Take-Two Interactive has made large cuts to its gaming business, laying off well over 500 workers across different development and publishing teams, as well as closing two internal studios: Roll7 and Intercept Games. This in spite of Take-Two Interactive CEO's prior remarks at the start of the year, which indicated that the company wasn't looking to lay anyone off.

Analysis: Yeah, that's more reasonable

While Take-Two Interactive never officially said it was expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 early in 2025, the company's financial results expectations told a different story. Take-Two Interactive was expecting net bookings of $ billion in fiscal year 2025, a period of time for the company that runs from April 2024 through March 2025, and a leap of a couple billion over a "normal" fiscal year for the company.

That kind of big leap would only have been possible through big, high-revenue game launches like from a Grand Theft Auto game.

Still, essentially every title that Rockstar Games has worked on has been delayed, so this (unofficial) delay is totally fine. The team is hard at work, and deserves all the time in the world working on a game that will undoubtedly help to set the bar for a generation of video game entertainment.