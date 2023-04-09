Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets final trailer showing a wide range of threats

What you need to know

The final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available.

In the trailer, we get to see a glimpse of different fights against a Rancor, Droidekas, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to launch on April 28, 2023.

We're only a couple of weeks away from the launch of Respawn Entertainment's widely-anticipated Star Wars adventure, and there's a new gameplay trailer to check out.

In this new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we get to see a range of enemies that protagonist Cal Kestis will be tasked with defeating. These include shielded Separatists Droidekas, as well as the terrifying Rancor that first made an impression so many years ago in Star Wars: Episode VI. You can check out the trailer below:

These are just some of the enemies we'll be tackling, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is seemingly set across a much wider range of locations than its planet-spanning predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

With more worlds to explore, new Force abilities to master, and more, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is promising to be one of the best games of the year. It's scheduled to arrive on April 28, 2023, across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

Windows Central's take

Every time I've seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it's looked even better. From making it a current-generation exclusive game to improving on all the areas of feedback that were brought up with Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment has been on the right track at every point, at least from what we've seen so far. Bring on April 28!