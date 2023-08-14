Starfield: Is it on Steam?

Will Starfield be on Steam? Yes, Starfield is on Steam, and will release on Valve's distribution service once it launches. The game will also be playable through the Microsoft Store, and may eventually come to other PC gaming platforms as well.

Good news: Starfield is launching on Steam

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Even in a year that's stacked with plenty of incredible releases like Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo 4, and Baldur's Gate 3, Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield is expected to be the biggest game of 2023 that launches on Xbox and Windows PC. Promising 1,000 different planets to explore, a huge number of gameplay systems, countless opportunities for immersive story-driven roleplaying, and more, the galaxy-sized title has an enormous amount of potential to become one of the best PC games ever made, should it live up to it.

Naturally, something many PC gamers are wondering is if Starfield will launch on Steam. As the largest — and, in many players' view, the best — distribution platform available, Valve's Steam client is where the vast majority of PC players buy and enjoy their games. Not only do games on it often go on sale, but it's also home to a wide variety of fan-favorite community features and a simple, easy-to-use interface.

If you're hoping that Starfield comes to Steam, we have good news: the game will be available on the platform on day one, and Starfield preorders are available now through the service. This includes the Premium Edition of the game, which provides five days of early access to it by allowing you to play starting on September 1 instead of the main September 6 release date.

Starfield's presence on Steam is unsurprising when you consider that the overwhelming majority of Bethesda's titles are available on it, as well. Though its games do appear on other services, Steam is the primary place where they're sold.

Where else can you play Starfield?

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

While most PC gamers will likely purchase and play Starfield on Steam, it's important to note that it's not the only service it's available on. In fact, both the Standard and Premium Edition of the game can be bought on the Microsoft Store. This version of the game will be particularly valuable to people who play on both Xbox and PC, as if you're using the same Microsoft account on both platforms, buying it from the Microsoft Store will allow you to play it on both systems thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere. Your progress will transfer between systems, too. This is also the version you'll be playing if you're planning to go the PC Game Pass route.

As for other platforms such as GOG or the Epic Games Store, Starfield does not appear to be launching on them since you can't currently buy the game on their storefronts. However, that doesn't mean that Starfield might not come to these services in the future. If they do, we'll be sure to update this article with the latest information.

Starfield looks like it's going to be one of the best Xbox games of all time, offering RPG fans an experience that they'll be playing for years to come. Need some gaming gear to enjoy it with? Check out these Starfield-themed Xbox controllers and headsets.