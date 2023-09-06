The best TV for Xbox Series X and PS5 is down to its lowest price ever

The LG C3 is the best 4K TV for Xbox Series X and Series S. It's also an impressive television for PC gaming if you prefer to sit on the couch while enjoying the best PC games. Right now, you can pick up the 65-inch LG C3 at its lowest price ever, thanks to a $300 discount.

If you don't need a 65-inch TV or can't fit one in your home or office, make sure to browse through the rest of the LG C3 models. The 55-inch LG C3 is $403 off at Amazon, making it another great option.

When it comes to gaming, the LG C3 has all the bells and whistles you want, including a 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its screen has a 0.1ms response time and supports HDR. The LG C3's auto low latency mode (ALLM) reduces lag and variable refresh rate (VRR) reduces screen tearing.

The LG C3 supports HDMI 2.1 across four ports, which is important for delivering the best overall gaming experience alongside your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5.

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,699 at Amazon LG packed all the fancy features into the LG C3, including a 4K 120Hz display, 0.1ms response time, and support for variable refresh rate and auto low latency. HDR support helps deliver beautiful gameplay. The TV even supports G-Sync and FreeSync for PC gaming.

Price check: $1,699 at Best Buy

As a quick point of clarification regarding the size of the discount on the LG C3, the TV launched at $2,599.99 in May of this year. It has since dropped in price incrementally, including a dip to $1,899.99 for the 65-inch model just a few days ago. The latest price drop brings the 65-inch LG C3 to $1,696.99 at Amazon, which is the lowest price I've seen the TV sell for.

The "normal" size of the current discount varies depending on the retailer you shop through. Best Buy lists an $800 discount, while Amazon states a $300 price drop. The end result is about the same, as both sites currently sell the LG C3 for just under $1,700. If you want to make sure you're getting the best deal, follow our guide on how to use built-in price trackers on Edge and Chrome.

The LG C3 is "the gold standard for 4K, 120Hz gaming, especially for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5," according to our Rebecca Spear. One of its only drawbacks is its high price, but that isn't as much of a problem due to its current discount.