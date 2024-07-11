The First Descendant gets a proper update, and Xbox players enjoy the same exclusive DLC bundle treatment as PlayStation

What you need to know

The First Descendant team has released the 1.02 hotfix update to all platforms, and there are dozens of fixes, optimizations, and balance updates here.

It also includes multiple comments and promises from the Nexon team on how they're focused on making The First Descendant as fun as possible for players.

The First Descendant players on Xbox can also now redeem a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk with exclusive cosmetic DLC.

Well, mostly exclusive. This is almost exactly the exact same DLC bundle that was previously exclusive to PlayStation Plus, except with a different Xbox-themed weapon skin.

Live service games don't last long without cooperating with the community, and The First Descendant is making some important steps in that direction. Nexon has released The First Descendant 1.02, a hotfix update available on all platforms and realistically the first proper update the MMORPG looter shooter has enjoyed since launch. There are lots of improvements contained within this update, and some helpful updates and comments from The First Descendant team.

You can find the full The First Descendant 1.02 update changelog on Nexon's website, but I'll cover the most important and interesting updates below. A little further down, I'll also detail the new exclusive DLC bundle for The First Descendant players on Xbox.

Sequential-type Immunity Spheres for Named Monsters have been eliminated, with Nexon admitting it isn't appropriate or fun for public matchmaking

Additionally, the Nexon team has acknowledged community complaints about the monotony of breaking Immunity Spheres when battling Named Monsters (a sentiment I share), and has committed to develop new patterns and diversify existing Named Monsters

Nexon has drastically increased the amount of rare materials dropped from Encrypted Vaults, and made Elite Vulgus in Field Missions and Operations drop more rare materials, too

You can now obtain limited-time cosmetic skins for free from the Battle Pass Supply Shop just for completing seasonal missions

The Descendant Instructor no longer speaks at an insanely rapid pace, and Nexon is working on a way to revisit old dialogue and tutorials in-game

Nexon has committed to avoiding nerfs for powerful in-game builds that are currently dominating the meta, like Ultimate Gley and the infinite magazine Tamer build, and has expressed delight in seeing players find creative ways to build characters

Nexon also commented on players concerned with resource drop rates being secretly variable, stating that the drop rates shown in-game are both accurate and verified... But the team is still working on measures to ensure community trust and on further ways to improve the farming experience

Lots of other miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

My colleague Richard is rocking the new Xbox-exclusive weapon skin. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The First Descendant's latest update isn't the only interesting development lately. Since launch, PlayStation players have enjoyed an exclusive DLC bundle for The First Descendant featuring three cosmetic Paints, a Weapon Skin, a Back Attachment, and an Emote. The bundle was included for free as a part of PlayStation Plus, giving subscribers a unique in-game boost. Now, it seems that bundle isn't nearly as exclusive as we thought.

Image 1 of 3 You can head to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks page on Xbox, the Xbox PC app, or the Xbox mobile app to redeem it. (Image credit: Windows Central) Then, the bundle will appear as a message in the in-game Store, where you can redeem them. (Image credit: Windows Central) These colors are bright. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I've actually commented in previous articles on The First Descendant on how we may see the game get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk in the future, and now that time has come. Except... It's almost completely identical to the PlayStation version of the same bundle. Starting now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can go redeem the exclusive launch bundle, which includes the same Paints, Back Attachment, and Emote as the PlayStation Plus version.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass is about to be hit with some major changes and price increases, which definitely sucks out some of the value of Perks like this, but you can take advantage of some stellar deals to stock up on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and save a ton of money in the process.

The only difference is the Weapon Skin. It's for the same weapon, actually, but the colors are definitely more appropriate for the Xbox platform. Regardless, The First Descendant supports full cross-play and cross-save, so all these cosmetics can follow you across platform boundaries if you play on multiple devices. Now, only PC-specific players are being left out of the fun; hopefully, something will come to those players soon.

If you're on PlayStation and missed this perk, you can still redeem it for free with a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The First Descendant is one of the best new Xbox games to come out this year, despite some early server issues that plagued the online-only title. It pits players, as one of many powerful Descendants, against hordes of vicious Vulgus and overwhelmingly powerful Colossi in an epic battle to save humanity. It's the latest in a genre previously dominated by titles like Destiny 2 and Warframe, and it seems to be off to a good start.