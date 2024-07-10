Xbox Game Pass is getting a price hike? This retailer didn't get the memo AND cut a further 33% off XGP Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass has proven time and time again to be one of the best overall values in gaming, giving you access to hundreds of titles across multiple platforms for one monthly subscription... But it's not immune to seemingly inevitable price increases. Avoid the newly raised costs and get your every third month free by stockpiling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes for just $33.29 at CDKeys, a 33% discount before XGPU gets even more expensive.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $49.99 now $33.29 at CDKeys CDKeys is a trustworthy retailer to obtain super-cheap Xbox Game Pass codes, and this deal lets you stack Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at three months for the price of two... And that's all before the subscription gets more expensive later this year.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to have access to a wide variety of games across Xbox, Windows PC, and the cloud but don't want to pay $20 a month. ❌Avoid if: You only play one or two online games, as you can still save even more money with standard Xbox Game Pass Core (or the upcoming Standard option). 💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy 🔎Why CDKeys? CDKeys is a trusted and reliable retailer with transparent sourcing and pricing for digital games and subscriptions, provides almost immediate delivery after purchase, offers a 7-day refund period even on digital codes, and has a quick, easily accessed support team.

Xbox Game Pass price increases, but not for you

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now on Amazon Fire TV, which you can access via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass has attracted dozens of millions of subscribers thanks to its simple value proposition: play hundreds of games of the best Xbox games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and other devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming whenever and for however long you want. There are no restrictions on play time, and you also enjoy exclusive discounts on buying games you want to own and instant access to a constant stream of brand-new releases.

The Xbox Game Pass library is constantly rotating with new titles, and you get even more benefits with the upgraded Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Microsoft's flagship gaming subscription includes every version of Xbox Game Pass across console, PC, and cloud, grants access to even more games from publisher Electronic Arts with EA Play, provides steeper discounts on games and DLC, and rewards players with exclusive perks. Oh, and you can play online multiplayer games with your friends, all through one subscription.

Unfortunately, Xbox Game Pass has been hit with price increases over the years, and that's not changing. Microsoft just announced a ton of major changes to Xbox Game Pass and new price hikes, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate going from $16.99 a month to $19.99 a month later this year. That's not a small increase, and it's understandably making players question the value of this subscription.

That's where CDKeys comes in. Sure, no retailer has yet to acknowledge the price increase, letting current subscribers stack their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before it lands, but CDKeys is going one step further by heavily discounting stackable codes. By that, I mean you're getting a whopping 33% off the current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pricing, effectively giving you every third month for free. These Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month codes are stackable, redeemable worldwide, and just $33.29 at CDKeys.

Can you trust CDKeys?

CDKeys is more trustworthy and provides more guarantees than other shady retailers promising big discounts on digital games and subscriptions. (Image credit: CDKeys)

A lot of people aren't familiar with CDKeys, and may immediately dismiss the online retailer as being an obvious scam. I mean, how can any company so consistently promise and deliver massive discounts on digital games and subscription services? After all, most of those sites are untrustworthy, with suspect reliability that's not worth betting your money on. CDKeys is different, though.

This is a legitimate, trusted, and well-established company that has been operating for over a decade. Several members of the Windows Central team are familiar with and have confidence in the site, and CDKeys is respected and well-reviewed by its users. CDKeys sources digital products from all over the globe, taking advantage of the differences in regional pricing to deliver gamers the best possible deals in their area. Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Nintendo — they're all here.

CDKeys is transparent about where its codes come from, clearly labels each code with the product name and description, on which platforms it'll work, whether or not users can stack it (for subscription codes), and in which regions the codes can be redeemed. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal detailed above is for 3-month codes that can be stacked and are redeemable worldwide, for example. Once purchased, your unique codes are quickly delivered to your email — if you sign up for a free account, you can also access your previously purchased codes and orders.

If you're still unsure, CDKeys has a helpful FAQ on its website that answers some common questions you may have about code delivery, payments, and more. Or just take my word for it and take advantage of this deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month codes for $33.29 at CDKeys.