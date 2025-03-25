The Razer Viper V2 Pro, one of the best lightweight gaming mice, is now on sale for less than $90
The ultra-responsive and lightweight Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is having a gigantic 43% discount over at Amazon, making it now cost less than 90$
Razer has produced a myriad of high-quality gaming mice over the years to satisfy the needs of PC gamers across the globe. One of these products is the Razer Viper V2 Pro, a wireless gaming mouse that is comfortable to use thanks to its lightweight, ergonomic design and built-in tech that will achieve fast and precise inputs while being used to play intense action games.
The Razer Viper V2 Pro normally costs $149.99 at retail prices. However, this price tag has now been reduced to a more budget-friendly $85.99 at Amazon thanks to this large 43% discount.
Why should you buy the Razer Viper V2 Pro?
While the Razer Viper V2 Pro may be technologically outshone these days by its successor, the Razer Viper V3 Pro, this gaming mouse still has plenty of favorable qualities that make it a worthwhile purchase in 2025.
For starters, this Razer mouse has a lightweight (59g), streamlined design so that it's comfortable to hold and doesn't weigh too heavily on your hand while in use.
The Razer Viper V2 Pro is built with a Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor capable of 70G of max acceleration, and it has a polling rate of 1000. With this tech, the mouse will be able to easily and instantly recognize your inputs while playing games with little to no delay, so that you can perform in-game actions in the blink of an eye.
The Razer Viper V2 Pro even features six buttons, five of which are reprogrammable so you can customize your game's control set-up to better suit your playstyle.
With these features, the Razer Viper V2 Pro will help you conquer the best PC games out there that require fast, split-second inputs to ensure victory in battle, like during Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, and Capcom's Monster Hunter series, just to name a few.
To top it off, the Razer Viper V2 Pro features a long battery life of 80 hours before needing to recharge (via a USB-C cable that comes packaged with the product) and a click lifecycle of 90M clicks, so it will last you a good long time.
Its biggest flaw is that it isn't suited for playing MMORPGs like World of Warcraft since it doesn't come with a built-in side numpad. It's normally pretty expensive as well.
Thankfully, Amazon has come to fix the latter problem with a massive 43% discount. With this discount, you can now get your hands on one of the best gaming mice for a much cheaper MSRP of $85.99 at Amazon and save yourself $65 in the process.
