The Ultimate Edition of one of the best co-op Soulslikes is having a 55% discount sale

Remnant 2, the sequel to the 2019 sleeper hit Remnant from the Ashes, was released last year on consoles and PC to much financial success and critical acclaim. This Soulslike third-person shooter was praised for its in-depth character customization, huge variety of gear, challenging boss fights, and one of the best co-op systems of any Soulslike.

The Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 (on PC via Steam), which bundles together the base game and its DLC content is enjoying a limited-time 55% discount sale on CDKeys, reducing its MSRP down from $58.49 to $25.99.

Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition | was $58.49 now $25.99 at CDKeys Travel to horrifying alternate worlds and defeat reality-warping gods to save humanity in Remnant 2. The Ultimate Edition contains the base game, armor sets from the Deluxe Edition, the Survival Pack, and access to the post-launch, DLC expansions.

Why should you buy Remnant 2?

Wielding the powers of the elements as the Invoker archetype is just one of many playstyles you can adopt in Remnant 2. (Image credit: Arc Games)

Soulslikes are not generally known for having the most intuitive co-op multiplayer systems in the world. They often limit players to only being able to summon other players whenever they're near a boss and can't play the rest of the game with them. Even FromSoftware's award-winning Elden Ring has been criticized for having intrusive and archaic co-op multiplayer systems to the point where fans have been using PC mods like the Elden Ring Seemless Co-op to get around its issues.

There are a few Soulslikes I can name that have managed to create well-designed co-op systems where players can take the challenges of an entire game together without too many interruptions or the need for mods. One of those titles is Remnant 2, a Soulslike third-person shooter where players band together to explore dark, alien worlds and hunt powerful gods to save mankind from going extinct.

My Windows Central colleague, Michael Hoglund, reviewed Remnant 2 last year, and as a long-time Soulslike fan, I completely agree with his assessment that Remnant 2 is a fantastic game that improves upon its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, in almost every way. It features a robust and deep character customization system where you can augment your character's playstyle by mix-matching the skills of Archetypes (this game's version of a class system), and equipping them with a gigantic armory of mighty weapons and armor with powerful abilities hidden throughout the game.

Also, this game has a well-designed, pick-and-play multiplayer co-op system where parties of up to three players can join each other's game sessions and tackle all of Remnant 2's challenges together from beginning to end with little to no restrictions or intrusions.

And you will need all the friends and ammo you can get, as this game is tough and brutal. Remnant 2 features a wide range of enemies that will swarm you in hordes whenever possible and gigantic, terrifying bosses that can wipe the floor with you if you're unprepared. But, with skill, preparation, and determination, you will be able to overcome this game's wild battles and experience overwhelming levels of satisfaction (and loot) upon victory.

Team with friends in 3-player co-op to slay otherworldly abominations in Remnant 2. (Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

While Remnant 2 may have had some severe performance issues at launch, they have been ironed out by now, thanks to post-launch patches and hotfixes from the developers. In addition, the game has now received two DLC expansions, 'The Awakened King' and 'The Forgotten Kingdom', adding tons more content to the base game, including new Archetypes, new locales, new gear, and new enemies.

If you're a fan of third-person shooters, Soulslikes, or Remnant: From the Ashes that's been holding out for a discount on one of the best Soulslikes on PC and Xbox, then you're in luck. CDKeys is selling Remnant 2: Ultimate Edition (on PC via Steam) for a 55% discount, reducing its MSRP from $58.49 to $25.99.

With the Ultimate Edition, you will obtain the base game and access to its DLC expansions. Also, the Ultimate Edition will net you the Elder, Radiant, and Void armor sets from the Deluxe Edition and the Survival Pack, which includes two Mudtooth Elixirs (these give EXP bonuses), five Bloodroots, three ammo boxes, one thousand Scrap and ten Iron to provide you a headstart when making a new character.