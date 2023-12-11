These incredible Starfield holiday deals make Xbox's biggest 2023 game the perfect gift to give

Finding good discounts on games that came out recently can often feel all-but-impossible, but one time of year when this isn't the case is during the holiday season. Even the latest and greatest titles from 2023 have gone on sale in recent weeks, making now the perfect time to pick something up for yourself or a gamer in your life.

Currently, you can even get Starfield — Bethesda's latest RPG, and the biggest Xbox game of the year — for just $44.09 at CDKeys (Steam). That's nearly a whopping $26 off the $69.99 MSRP, and notably, the Premium Edition of the game is available for only $65.99 at CDKeys (Steam) as well (down from $99.99). Taking advantage of these deals is a great way to make any PC gamer very happy, though the Xbox versions of Starfield are on sale for significant discounts, too.

Starfield | was $69.99 now $44.09 at CDKeys (Steam) Bethesda's expansive new sci-fi RPG was Xbox's biggest game of the year, and is a fantastic gift for any Xbox or PC gamer. Remember that if you're getting a digital copy of it, you'll need to give the recipient the game code you're sent so they can redeem it (select "Buy as a gift" on the Xbox website to get a code, if buying there). Also at: Xbox ($48.99) | Amazon (Physical, $49.99)

Starfield: Premium Edition | was $99.99 now $65.99 at CDKeys (Steam) The Premium Edition of Starfield features some additional goodies and bonuses. These include access to the upcoming Shattered Space story DLC, a pack of Constellation-themed gear skins, and both the Starfield Digital Artbook and the game's official soundtrack. Also at: Xbox ($74.99)

Perfect for: Sci-fi fans that like the sound of an expansive universe filled with rich side quests and countless roleplaying opportunities, with plenty of RPG systems, ship combat, and more
Avoid if: You want a dense open world, or you'd prefer a more structured and linear experience

A journey through the stars, into the unknown

There's a whole universe full of stories waiting for you to explore it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Starfield is a brand new IP from developer Bethesda, the studio that's famous for releasing open world The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games like Skyrim, Fallout 4, and others. After nearly eight years in development — work on it began after Fallout 4 came out in 2015 — it finally rocketed its way onto Xbox and PC this year to widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Set a few centuries in the future, it puts players in the space boots of an exploratory organization's new member and encourages them to explore the cosmos.

With 1,000 different planets to land on and roam around, Starfield is, by far, the largest game Bethesda has ever created. And while these worlds are rather sparse in terms of sights to see and interesting random encounters to come across, the game as a whole has tons of incredible stories, big and small, to find and play through. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that Starfield has some of the most well-written quests I've ever seen in an RPG.

Of course, like you'd expect from an RPG, there are tons of varied ways to approach your objectives, with most quests ending in very different ways depending on the choices you make. That freedom extends to combat, too, with Starfield's deep and numerous skill trees allowing you to roleplay as everything from a stealthy, agile assassin to a tanky, front line juggernaut. Outside of battle, your skills will also affect everything from your ability to cook food and craft medicine to how effectively you can sneak past planetary scans to sell contraband.

All of this is complemented by weapons, armors, and other items that you can find, purchase, and upgrade as you play. These will round out your build, with particularly valuable pieces of loot even providing you with special bonuses such as the ability to go invisible when standing still or apply status effects to enemies. Oh, and if a situation calls for a space battle, don't worry; very ship in the game is fully customizable with oodles of different weapon types and modules, and you can even steal other ships to claim them as your own (or buy them).

All in all, it's a great game, and one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023. Whether you're looking to get it for yourself or as a gift for someone, Starfield is absolutely worth the pickup — especially when it's on sale for prices this low. Note that it's also playable through the Xbox Game Pass service as well, which you can get three months of for almost 25% off at CDKeys right now.