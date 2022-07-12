Up to $130 off this 34" BenQ curved gaming monitor for Prime Day

With more PC games than ever supporting ultrawide resolutions, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R is perfect for a 21:9 gaming experience at a buttery smooth 144hz refresh rate. Its 1ms response time pairs with AMD FreeSync support and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for gorgeously bright images up to 400nits.

The ultrawide 34" is on sale for $500 at Amazon during the Prime Day event, dropping $130 from its $630 MSRP. The subtle 1000R curved panel makes it a very tempting option for any gamer in the market for a new ultrawide screen.

BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R 34" curved ultrawide | $630 $500 at Amazon Displaying resolutions up to 3440x1440p at 144hz with a 1ms response time, this curved 21:9 screen supports HDR and AMD FreeSync to provide a smooth image, perfect for ultrawide gaming.

1x DisplayPort and 2x HDMI ports support modern graphics cards and consoles, alongside 1x USB-B and 2x USB-A 3.0. Connect via DP and enjoy gaming up to 144fps at a comfortable height and angle, thanks to ergonomic tilt and swivel points. BenQ's eye-care tech uses a sensor to automatically adjust brightness and color temperature to increase comfort during extended gameplay periods so that you can enjoy hours of ultrawide fun.

