Where to buy the MSI Claw gaming handheld

The MSI Claw is not only the latest PC gaming handheld to make its way onto the market, but it's also the very first gaming handheld to feature the brand new Intel Core Ultra processor. Previously released devices like ROG Ally and Legion Go run off an AMD Z1 Extreme (or non-extreme), so the MSI Claw stands out against its competition because of this difference.

There are three configurations for the MSI Claw which will all release on March 15, 2024. But where exactly can you buy an MSI Claw? Below are all of the places you can currently purchase a brand-new one.

MSI Claw — Intel Core Ultra 7-155H | 1TB SSD: $799.00 at Newegg The leader of the MSI Claw trio offers a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU alongside Intel Arc Graphics. With 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, you'll have plenty of room for your gaming library, which should help the system run more efficiently. ✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for the best performance from this gaming handheld and who tends to play a lot of games. ❌Avoid it if: You are on a strict budget and are looking for a cheaper option but are aware that the other options might not be as powerful. 💰Alternative deals: $799.99 at Best Buy | $799.00 at MSI

MSI Claw — Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | 512GB SSD: $749.00 at Newegg This configuration for the MSI Claw serves as a mid-way point that helps save money while still giving you the most powerful processor on offer for the handheld. You can always add additional storage later using the microSD card reader. ✅Perfect for: People who want the most powerful MSI Claw processor option but who want to save money with a lower storage capacity that they can add to later. ❌Avoid it if: You just want to have more storage from the get-go or you're looking for the most budget configuration. 💰Alternative deals: $749.99 at Best Buy | $749.00 at MSI

MSI Claw — Intel Core Ultra 5-135H | 512GB SSD: $699.00 at Newegg At a full $100 less than the most expensive MSI Claw configuration, this lower Intel Core Ultra 5-135H with its Intel Arc Graphics should still serve you well even if it isn't as powerful. To continue to focus on affordability, it only comes with a 512GB SSD, but you can add more storage using the microSD card reader when you get a good deal on a storage card down the line. ✅Perfect for: People who want the latest gaming handheld but want to save some money. ❌Avoid it if: You want the very best power that the higher processor configurations offer. 💰Alternative deals: $699.00 at MSI

A new gaming handheld enters the ring

MSI Claw offers a new take on gaming handhelds with its inclusion of the brand-new Intel Core Ultra processors. These CPUs are designed with NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that are intended to take some of the load off of a CPU and GPU in order to make a system run more efficiently overall. You can learn more about this at our NPU guide or at our MSI Claw FAQ.

If you're interested in getting this new gaming handheld then figure out which configuration works best for your needs and order one. For the very best performance, you'll want to go with the Intel Core Ultra 7 rather than the Ultra 5. Meanwhile, if you tend to download a lot of local games then you'll want a larger SSD capacity. Of course, you could go with the lower 512GB SSD and add more storage with a microSD card if that suits your wallet better.