Whispering Keys and where to find them in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is here, and the world is dark and full of treasures to find. Not all treasure needs to be looted off the corpse of a hellspawn though, some can be found in treasure chests around the map.



Some chests aren't as easy to crack open though, and you've probably come across Silent Chests and been unable to pry them open. The game will prompt you to use a Whispering Key. Where does one acquire one of these mysterious items?

Where do I find Whispering Keys in Diablo 4?

Can't I just use one of my many knives? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Thankfully acquiring a Whispering Key isn't too taxing as long as you have the correct currency. Simply talk to the 'Purveyor of Curiosities' vendor found in most main cities. The icon for this is a loot sack embossed with a question mark. This vendor only deals in Murmuring Obols, a currency you can obtain from doing various World Events which occur frequently in Diablo 4. Each World Event awards at least 35 Obols for your trouble.



You can trade the Murmuring Obols for a mystery item from the vendor, but the key itself is no mystery, as it's just available to purchase at the bottom of the vendor's menu for the reasonable sum of 20 Murmuring Obols.

Where can I find these Silent Chests?

Silent Chests spawn randomly around Sanctuary in place of normal chests, you cannot open them without a Whispering Key and the chest will not remain in its place indefinitely. With this in mind, it's wise to stock up ahead of time and always have a couple of keys on you should the opportunity arise.



Upon using the Whispering Key the chest will open and spill forth its riches, hopefully an upgrade or two and some gold. It's not known yet if there is a higher chance of a rare item from these chests but we'll update our How-To once we know more at launch.





