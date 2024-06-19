Xbox exclusive 'Towerborne' reaffirms plans to launch in 2024, alongside a bevy of new information

What you need to know

The game developer studio Stoic, has uploaded new information for its upcoming action game, Towerborne, on its official website.

The blog post goes into detail on the game's setting, the main hub that will act as the player's base of operations, and Stoic plans to release Towerborne sometime during 2024.

Towerborne is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam in 2024.

On June 19, 2024, Stoic, the developer of the upcoming Xbox-exclusive action game, Towerborne, released a new blog post on the game's official website. This blog post contains a veritable amount of new info for Towerborne, the most important being that Stoic plans to release the game sometime later this year for Xbox consoles and PC.

Towerborne is still under development, and game content presented in this article is not final. Towerborne will be released later this year.

For those unfamiliar, Towerborne is a hack n' slash action game where players play as battle-harden warriors called Aces and fight to protect the citizens of Belfry from hordes of monsters. Players can bear the responsibilities of safeguarding Belfry solo or team up with other players in 4-player co-op parties.

The rest of the blog post describes Belfry's various facilities and why players should strive to protect the town.

Visit Belfry's forge to upgrade your never-ending stockpile of gear. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In Towerborne, humanity has been driven to near extinction by a mysterious calamity and the only safe haven they have left to hide from the local monsters is the town of Belfry. This town has many facilities that can aid the players in safeguarding humanity.

These include:

A forge where can players upgrade their weapons and armor using the various materials they find while exploring.

A council building where players will meet up with important NPCs critical to the game's plot and find questboards to accept new missions.

A marketplace where players can buy supplies for their adventures.

An Ace HQ where players can chat with NPC Aces and unlock key quests that will advance the story.

A cosmetic facility called the Facewright where players can change the appearance of their character at any time without any cost.

An overlook where players can gaze across the world of Towerborne from extraordinarily tall heights and enjoy the view.

These facilities only comprise the first major section of Belfry and more will be revealed over time as we get closer to Towerborne's launch and beyond.

I cannot wait to play this nostalgic, high-fantasy hack n' slash with my friends.

(Image credit: Microsoft | Stoic Games)

When I read Jez Corden's hand-on preview of Towerborne at Gamescom last year, I couldn't help but feel giddy with excitement. I'm a huge fan of beat em' ups and hack n' slash games, and Towerborne is shaping up to be a refined modern take on the genre.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The art design is colorful and wonderfully cartoony, the combat system has a healthy variety of weapons to play with and complex mechanics, and the enemies are challenging obstacles that will demand players to polish their skills to defeat. Not to mention it has 4-player online co-op multiplayer and a solid netcode to ensure stable online connections.

In short, I cannot wait to play this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title with my friends when Towerborne releases later this year on Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will also be dropping on Xbox Game Pass on the day it launches.