A blazing hot 50% discount makes the Xbox Series S replica toaster the perfect companion for any hungry gamer

Ukonic is best known for creating quirky and fun gaming merchandise catering to Halo, Minecraft, and Xbox fans. One of their most memorable products is the Xbox Series S Toaster, modeled after the console itself. The Xbox toaster has been temporarily reduced from $84.89 to $40.00 at Walmart while stocks last, and we've seen these fly off the shelves quickly in the past.

Xbox Series S Toaster | was $84.89 now $40.00 at Walmart

💰United Kingdom: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Currys

A cute, in-joke toaster for Xbox fans

Ever wanted a console-themed toaster to make bagels? Well now you can with the Xbox Series S Toaster. (Image credit: Xbox/Walmart)

If you're wondering why on Earth anyone would make a toaster to look like an Xbox Series S, the answer is simple. When the Xbox Series S was first revealed in 2020, people started making memes and jokes about how its design is similar to that of a toaster.

Ukonic decided to run with that in-joke and make it real by creating the Xbox Series S Toaster. Putting this product's comedic origins aside, the Xbox Series S Toaster is a high-quality toaster packed with all kinds of features that make it on par with regular toasters.

Its slick design perfectly mimics the Xbox Series S without sacrificing its functions. Also, this toaster has spacious dimensions of approximately 192mm in Height x 382mm in Width x 116mm in Depth to accommodate room space and fit a wide variety of bread. This includes cooking bagels, artisan loaves, Texas toast, frozen waffles, or English muffins.

In addition, the Xbox Series S Toaster features a defrost function to warm food straight out of the fridge and a digital countdown display with a 'Browning Control Knob' that allows you to customize how crispy you want your bread to come out by adjusting the browning levels from level 1 to level 6. Other neat features of this product include a Bagel function, Anti-Jam Function, Anti-Slip feet, and a removable crumb tray.

Product description of the Xbox Series S Toaster (Image credit: @Gyo Jvfr on Twitter)

The downsides to this product are that the slots won't fit larger types of bread, and it only features one large bread slot. While you can still fit two slices into the large slot, it may take some getting used to if you're only familiar with dual-slot toasters.

Overall, the Xbox Series S Toaster is a cute accessory that Xbox fans and casual onlookers will enjoy making breakfast with. With its price reduced thanks to Walmart's discount deal, now it is the perfect place to purchase one. The Xbox Series S Toaster will make a great companion to the Xbox Series X mini-fridge, which is also currently on sale at Walmart for a 50% discount.