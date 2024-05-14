Chants of Sennaar, Humanity, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several more games are joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks.

There's a range of indie titles being added such as Chants of Senaar and Humanity.

EA Originals title Immortals of Aveum is joining EA Play, meaning it'll be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

The long-awaited Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is also arriving soon.

Another big wave of games are on the way for anyone subscribed to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

There's a big batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, as shared via Xbox Wire on Tuesday. This deluge of games includes critically-praised indie titles like Chants of Sennaar and Humanity, as well as Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios' long-awaited journey into terror-bound Iceland with Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will also be able to check out last year's Immortals of Aveum, a magic-based first-person shooter that was part of the EA Originals program. You can find the full list games (and when they are being added) below:

Today

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 15

Chants of Sennaar (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 16

EA Sports NHL 24 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Immortals of Aveum (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 21

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 23

Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 23

Hauntii (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 28

Moving Out 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

May 30

Humanity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Lords of the Fallen (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

June 4

Firework (Windows PC)

Rolling Hills (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31?

As always, there's a handful of games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. If you haven't played them yet, or you're not done checking them out, you'll want to make sure you buy them before they depart from the service. If you buy them before they leave Xbox Game Pass, you'll get a 20% discount! Here's the games leaving soon:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Farworld Pioneers

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle

Pac-man Museum Plus

Little Witch in the Woods

Railway Empire II

Analysis: A large batch with plenty of variety

This is one of the bigger batches of Xbox Game Pass additions we've had in a while now, and it's great to see. Obviously, the shining star here is the first-party addition in the form of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, a game I absolutely can't wait to check out. It's been a long time coming, having first been revealed alongside the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019, but it's finally arriving.

There's plenty of other great games here as well though, and I hope people try them out. I'm particularly curious about Chants of Sennaar, a game I've heard praised repeatedly but wasn't able to play last year when it first arrived.