Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes is on the way, bringing 50 new Uniques and more

The Hordes of Hell are unleashed in the latest season of Diablo 4.

What you need to know

Diablo 4 Season 5 is titled Season of the Infernal Hordes, and it brings new activities and threats such as the previously-revealed Fell Council.

Over 50 new Uniques and Legendaries are being added this season, and they'll be available in both Realms moving forward.

There's also a new questline available, titled Of Lambs and Wolves.

Diablo 4: Season of the Infernal Hordes begins on Aug. 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

The hordes of hell are never completely gone.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is on the way, and with it, this Season of the Infernal Hordes is bringing activities for players to undertake and new rewards to acquire. Publisher and developer Blizzard Entertainment outlined what's in store on Tuesday, identifying how things have changed thanks to player feedback and all of the different quests players can embark on with this seasonal adventure.

How to start the Diablo 4 Season 5 Infernal Hordes activity

A horrible new variant of The Butcher can be found in the Infernal Hordes. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As previously discussed when developer Blizzard Entertainment held the Season 5 PTR, this season is introducing Infernal Hordes, which are available in the Seasonal and Eternal Realms. In order to begin, you'll need to complete The Eyes of the Enemy questline and be on World Tier III. From there, you'll have to acquire or craft an Infernal Compass in order to access an Infernal Horde. These compasses can be crafted using Sigil Power and Forgotten Souls, but they can also be found in endgame-level activities such as The Pit.

Infernal Hordes unleash packs of demons in waves, which are now far more densely numbered after feedback the developers gathered during the Season 5 PTR, and also have a chance of spawning a new variant of the ever-obnoxious Butcher. As players progress between waves (alone or with friends) they'll be able to select Infernal Offerings, which will both help and hinder you by providing choices of Banes and Boons that will carry forward throughout that particular run.

If you manage to complete every wave without running out of revives, you'll face off against the Fell Council, new bosses that will challenge you even further. Defeating the Fell Council unlocks Spoils of Hell, which are packed with Uniques, Legendaries, Summoning Materials, and Gold.

There are over 50 new Uniques and Legendaries being introduced this season, and they'll be staying across both Realms moving forward.

When does Diablo 4 Season 5 start?

Diablo 4 Season 5 is slated to begin on Aug. 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Once it begins, players can embark on the new activities and start making progress on the Season Journey and Battle Pass.

In order to kick off your Seasonal Progression, you'll need to begin the Of Lambs and Wolves questline.

To learn more about this season, you'll want to watch for the upcoming Developer Update Livestream on Aug. 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, where the team at Blizzard will dive further into what players can expect from the Season of the Infernal Hordes.

Diablo 4 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also available in Xbox Game Pass.