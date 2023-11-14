Dune: Spice Wars, Persona 5 Tactica, and Rollerdrome are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Microsoft has shared details on the next handful of games headed to Xbox Game Pass.

Subscribers can look forward to the realtime/4X strategy hybrid Dune: Spice Wars, as well as the stylish Persona 5 Tactica and Rollerdrome.

A handful of older Battlefield games are leaving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

As the end of 2023 draws closer, there's a few more games on the way to play.

That means there's another batch of titles on the way for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as shared by Microsoft on Tuesday via Xbox Wire. Even though far more games were added earlier in the month, there's still a couple of things for fans of strategy games and stylish art direction to look forward to.

Dune: Spice Wars is already available in PC Game Pass, and now it's headed to Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, Persona 5 Tactica is also on the way, as is the previously PlayStation console exclusive Rollerdrome. Here's the full details of when to expect what:

Today

Coral Island (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

November 17

Persona 5 Tactica (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

November 28

Dune: Spice Wars (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Rollerdrome (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving November 30

As always, there's a handful of games exiting Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This time, it's primarily due to EA turning off the servers for some older Battlefield games, so get those last matches of Bad Company 2 in quick!

Anvil

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Disc Room

Eastward

Grid

A smaller but solid end to the month

Obviously there aren't as many games being added here in the second half of the month, but these are some solid games. While I haven't played it, I know a lot of people loved Rollerdrome. I can vouch for Dune: Spice Wars on PC, so if the controls are great on Xbox as well, it'll be a strategy game that everyone should enjoy.

Especially since Dune: Part Two got delayed to March next year. I was really looking forward to that, but I'm glad when I finally see it, it'll be after SAG-AFTRA was able to achieve a deal after going on strike.