Firewatch, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

A few more games are headed to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August 2023.

This includes the standout indie title Firewatch, as well as turn-based RPG Sea of Stars and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer game.

Starfield will be available in early access for Premium buyers on Sep. 1, 2023.

Ahead of the big fall rush that kicks off in September with Starfield, there's a few more games coming to Xbox Game Pass. As shared via Xbox Wire, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to playing the acclaimed indie title Firewatch soon, as well as an upcoming turn-based role-playing game, Sea of Stars.

Meanwhile, multiplayer fans will be able to enjoy The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on day one. In our review of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, my colleague Miles Dompier wrote that "Technical problems and limited content variety put a damper on the overall package, but there’s ample twisted fun to have with friends and foes in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

Here's what you need to know about everything arriving in Xbox Game Pass this month:

August 17

Firewatch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 18

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

August 29

Sea of Stars (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

September 5

Gris (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC)

Leaving August 31

As always, the nature of a subscription means a few games are rotating out of the library soon. You need to finish playing them soon, or buy them at a discount in order to keep them after they leave Xbox Game Pass. Here's the list of games on the way out:

Black Desert

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Immortality

Nuclear Throne

Surgeon Simulator 2

Tinykin

Analysis: Play Firewatch and Immortality before Starfield arrives

Firewatch is an excellent game and one to prioritze playing if you haven't before now. Outside of that, there's a couple of notable new launches arriving day one in the service here with both The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Sea of Stars. Starfield is also just a couple of weeks away, at least for early access buyers who get the Premium Edition.

Remember, you can buy the Premium Upgrade for $30 and then just play the game through Xbox Game Pass. That way you still save money while starting to play on Sep. 1, 2023.

Until then though, make sure you buy Immortality before it leaves as well. This masterpiece plays with the concepts of what a video game can really be.

In our review of Immortality, former editor Carli Velocci shared that " You might think you understand the straightforward gameplay, which requires you to match clips together to uncover the story of actress Marissa Marcel, but you have no idea what you're getting into and what you'll be at the end."