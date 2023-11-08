Is The Day Before coming to Xbox and Playstation consoles?

Is The Day Before coming to Xbox and PlayStation? The short answer is apparently yes, the longer answer is yes but with a current, indefinite delay. The initial launch, currently slated for December 7, will be PC only in the Steam Early Access program and will cost $39. The console release we're told will come alongside the full release on PC, but as of right now, there is no time frame for it.

The Day Before is coming to current-gen consoles, or so we're told

(Image credit: Fntastic)

There's been much said about The Day Before since its reveal a couple of years ago, and it's fair to say it hasn't always been positive. This MMO survival game set in a post-pandemic United States looks impressive, sounds impressive, and a lot of people want to play it.

There have been delays, legal issues over the name, questions over the developer, Fntastic, using assets from other games, but despite all of that, right now it's supposed to launch in December.

At least, on PC, it is.

For console players on Xbox Series X|S and the PS5, the wait goes on. The console release is, we're told, currently scheduled to happen when The Day Before reaches full release on PC. But there's exactly zero time frame for that to happen. It's supposed to come to console eventually, though. But treat that with caution if you wish, nobody would blame you.

The Day Before is supposed to hit PC on December 7

(Image credit: Fntastic)

The initial launch of The Day Before will be PC only and is supposed to happen on December 7 in Steam Early Access. When it comes to this game, though, nothing is certain.

Criticism has been levelled at its developer, Fntastic, from all corners, and it's fair to say it isn't without foundation. IGN has detailed the whole saga which is worth a read if you really want to dive into the history.

The Day Before is currently the number two most wishlisted and number two most followed game on Steam, behind only The Finals in the first case and Hollow Knight: Silksong in the second. Despite all of the negativity, the fact that Fntastic has pulled a bit of a bait and switch over a beta, despite it all, there's an insane anticipation for this game. I'm interested purely because it looks like a mix of The Division 2, one of my absolute favorites, with mechanics from a game like Escape from Tarkov. I want it to be real, and I want it to be brilliant, but there's a big dark cloud hanging over it.

At least console players will know if it's any good before they have to consider parting with any cash.