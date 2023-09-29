Lies of P Guide – How to find every Moonstone

Upgrade your weapons with Moonstones to survive the horrors of Lies of P!

Lies of P is a challenging Soulslike featuring a large menagerie of killer robots and unholy monsters waiting to crush players who dare venture into the derelict streets of Krat. To survive battling these foes, you must gather an arsenal of deadly weapons that will cut and smash these enemies into oil-soaked pieces.

However, you will need to constantly upgrade your weapons throughout the game by locating special upgrade materials called Moonstones, then use them at the workshop in Hotel Krat, your main safe hideout/hub area. There are dozens upon dozens of Moonstones to find in Lies of P. Some of them are found in dungeons riddled with death traps, while others can be bought at shops if you provide the right key items to merchants.

So, we at Windows Central, have created a guide which details where you can find every Moonstone and the key items needed to unlock them in shops so that your quest goes off without a hitch.

Lies of P: Where to find regular weapon Moonstones

Some Moonstones are hidden in the most precarious of places. (Image credit: Windows Central / NEOWIZ)

Hidden Moonstones

Hidden Moonstones are the basic form of Moonstones which are used to upgrade regular weapons up until they reach level 3+.

Hidden Moonstones can be bought from Polendina, the receptionist at Hotel Krat after giving him the Krat Supply Box. The Krat Supply Box can be found in the ‘St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel’ zone, in a right-hand passageway found beyond a room containing a fierce Decay mini-boss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Hidden Moonstones After defeating the Mad Donkey mini-boss, search the carriage by the edge of the bridge to locate a Hidden Moonstone. Just before you open the doors to Hotel Krat in the ‘Krat Central Station Plaza’ zone, search the gardens near Hotel Krat’s entrance to find a Hidden Moonstone. At the ‘Elysion Boulevard Entrance’ zone, there is a Hidden Moonstone found in a corner next to a ladder shortcut leading back to the zone’s entrance. After traversing blue rooftops found next to the ‘Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard’ zone’s Stargazer (the game’s checkpoints), you will eventually come across a Dimensional Butterfly. These creatures usually drop rare items upon being killed but you will have to slay them quickly as they disappear after a short time. If a butterfly disappears before you can kill it, return to the nearest Stargazer and rest there to force the butterfly to respawn where it was last seen. In the ‘Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard’ zone, there are two Hidden Moonstones located near the bottom of a ladder next to a shortcut under the Blue Rooftop Bridge. Be warned that these Moonstones are guarded by Puppet Butlers and an Electric Shock trap. In the ‘Workshop Union Entrance’ zone, there is a Hidden Moonstone at the top of some stairs which can be found next to a Stargazer. However, there is a grenade-throwing Puppet standing on a collapsible floor next to the Moonstone so be careful. A Hidden Moonstone is found next to the ‘Workshop Union Culvert’ zone’s Stargazer, surrounded by Puppets hiding in the water. There is also a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Hidden Moonstone hiding near this area. In the ‘Workshop Union Culvert’ zone, there is a large open area filled with deadly acid and a giant boss called Puppet of the Future patrolling it. Once you find a way to drain this area of the acid, run past the boss and grab the Hidden Moonstone hidden behind him. Unlocking the shortcut gate in the tunnels of the ‘Workshop Union Culvert’ zone will reveal a Hidden Moonstone next to the gate. In the ‘Center of Venigni Works’ zone, there is a cavern with a Hidden Moonstone lying in the lower section with two Puppets and an explosive barrel nearby. A Hidden Moonstone can be found in a shack by some steps near the ‘Path of Misery’s’ Stargazer. In the ‘Path of the Pilgrim’ zone, there is a lake with a Hidden Moonstone located at the far end of it but you will have to get past a Bear Carcass to reach it. In the ‘Path of the Pilgrim’ zone, there is a Hidden Moonstone being guarded by an Undead Carcass and a Dog Carcass. In the ‘Path of the Pilgrim’ zone, there is a lake with a Hidden Moonstone in it being guarded by two Undead Carcasses. Be careful when you approach it as an Undead Carcass is lying in wait to ambush you. In the ‘St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel’ zone, there is a room containing a wooden platform and wooden beams above water where you will find a Hidden Moonstone lying in a hole in the floor. In the ‘Malum District’ zone, there is an Undead Carcass wandering about in one of the buildings holding a jug. Destroy the jug to reveal a Hidden Moonstone. There is a Hidden Moonstone near a staircase past a narrow alleyway in the ‘Malum District’ zone. There are three Hidden Moonstones next to a Stargazer in the ‘Arche Abbey Entrance’ zone, found at the Black Seaside.

Crescent Moonstones

Crescent Moonstones are the second tier of Moonstones used to upgrade regular weapons until they reach level 6+.

Cresent Moonstones can be bought from Polendina at Hotel Krat after giving him the Sturdy Krat Supply Box. The Sturdy Krat Supply Box can be found in the ‘Grand Exhibition Hall’ zone, next to a ladder which creates a shortcut to the zone’s Stargazer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Crescent Moonstones In the ‘Moonlight Town’ zone, there are two Dimensional Butterflies past a fallen tree trunk which each drop a Crescent Moonstone upon being slain. In the ‘St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel’ zone, there is a room with large gears and a ladder that leads to a dead end. The ladder can be found next to a gate and if you climb it, you will find a Crescent Moonstone at the dead end. In the ‘St. Frangelico Cathedral Library’ zone, a Crescent Moonstone is lying next to an alter with lore text written on it. In the ‘Malum District’ zone, there is a Crescent Moonstone found behind a gate next to the Red Lobster Inn. Be careful when you approach as there is a Dog Carcass here waiting to pounce on you. There is another metal gate further beyond in the ‘Malum District’ zone with a Crescent Moonstone but it is guarded by another Dog Carcass. Enemies in the ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance’ zone drop Crescent Moonstones as loot items. There is a Crescent Moonstone hidden in a garden outside the ‘Rose Isabelle Street Entrance’ zone. ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance’ zone has a Dimensional Butterfly holding a Crescent Moonstone. It can be found on a flight of stairs next to a stage where you fight the White Lady mini-boss. Nearby the ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert’ zone's Stargazer, there is a Crescent Moonstone lying in front of a gate. At the ‘Estella Opera House’ zone’s entrance, make your way past a golden statue to climb up stairs and enter a hallway filled with many Puppet-type enemies. Fight your way through these enemies to reach the Crescent Moonstone at the end of the hallway. In the ‘Lorenzini Arcade’ zone, find an alley that leads to a Puppet Maid and you will find a Crescent Moonstone behind her. A Crescent Moonstone is next to a lore note behind a couple of tables in one of the hallways at the ‘Lorenzini Arcade’ zone. A Crescent Moonstone is found inside a tram in the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone. In the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone, a Crescent Moonstone is found on a counter with a Soldier Puppet standing next to it. There is a Crescent Moonstone by large gates at the end of a street in the ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance’ zone with four Butler Puppets nearby. The ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone has a Crescent Moonstone sitting on a counter next to a Soldier Puppet. In the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone, there is a tram with a Puppet Gunner inside protecting a Crescent Moonstone. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, there is a Crescent Moonstone found in the bottom area of a keep. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, a Crescent Moonstone can be found near the edge of a cliff. You will need to cross a bridge and defeat many Puppet enemies to reach it. At the exit of the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, there is a shack where you can find a Crescent Moonstone. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, a Crescent Moonstone can be found next to two Undead Carcasses shuffling about together. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, there is a big Puppet wielding a shovel that drops a Crescent Moonstone if you defeat it. A Crescent Moonstone can be found on a cliff next to an NPC called Alidoro wearing a dog mask in the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, there is a shack with a mini-boss NPC inside called the Owl Doctor. You will find a Crescent Moonstone in there but be prepared to fight the Owl Doctor to get it. In the ‘Barren Swamp Ravine’ zone, you can find a Crescent Moonstone sitting next to an elevator.

Half Moonstones

Half Moonstones are the third tier of Moonstones used to upgrade regular weapons until they reach level 9+.

Half Moonstones can be bought from Polendina at Hotel Krat after giving him the Special Krat Supply Box. The Special Krat Supply Box can be found on a ledge overlooking the destroyed landscape of the ‘Collapsed Street’ zone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Half Moonstones In the ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance’ zone, there is an old lady hiding behind a curtain of a brightly lit window who asks you to bring her a bottle of La Bleiwies wine. The wine can be found in a wine cellar in the ‘Lorenzini Arcade’ zone and once you bring it to the old lady, she will reward you with a Venigni Commemorative Coin. Bring the coin to Pulcinella, a friendly Puppet Butler in Hotel Krat and he will give you a Half Moonstone for it. In the ‘Lorenzi Arcade’ zone, head down the main path under an archway, defeat a Blank Puppet and its two cohorts, then you will find a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Half Moonstone. In the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone, look behind a canvas opposite a counter which has a Soldier Puppet next to it. There you will find a Half Moonstone. In the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone, there is a Half Moonstone hiding behind some canvases on a counter. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, there is a Half Moonstone lying next to a Swordsman Puppet. A Half Moonstone is buried underneath trash at the dump site in the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone. There is another Half Moonstone in the dump site but it is situated next to the giant Puppets of the Future mini-bosses. In the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone, walk to the left-hand side of an area where two Puppets of the Future enemies reside, there you will find a Half Moonstone. In the ‘Barren Swamp Ravine’ zone, a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Half Moonstone can be found hovering above a path which has rolling boulders constantly passing by. Another butterfly with a Half Moonstone can be found after you get past the boulders and enter the cave’s recesses. A Dimensional Butterfly can be found in the lower areas of the ‘Barren Swamp Ravine’ zone, hovering above an archway. Once you activate the ‘Barren Swamp Bridge’ zone’s Stargazer, open the nearby gate and proceed down the path until you come to an intersecting alleyway. Go down the right-hand path and you will find a Half Moonstone at the end. In the ‘Barren Swamp Bridge’ zone, a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Half Moonstone can be found on a path where rolling boulders pass by. In the ‘Hermit’s Cave’ zone, there is a shack with a hole in the roof where a Half Moonstone is situated. When you get past the entrance to the ‘Abandoned Apartment’ zone, head to a dead end next to the zone’s Stargazer to find a Half Moonstone. After defeating the Walker of Illusions mini-boss in the ‘Collapsed Street’ zone, take the elevator leading to a path connected to ‘Krat Central Station Street’ zone and you will find a Half Moonstone lying on the floor. In ‘Krat Central Station Street’ zone, there is a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Half Moonstone which can be found on a path opposite a public telephone where you can contact Arlecchino, King of All Riddles. After exiting an elevator leading to ‘Krat Central Station Street’s’ Stargazer, search the streets nearby to find a Half Moonstone. To the right side of ‘Krat Central Station Street’s’ Stargazer, there is a Dimensional Butterfly that will drop a Half Moonstone upon being slain. In the ‘Sealed Underground’ zone, there is a Dimensional Butterfly hovering next to the entrance of the ‘Relic of Trismegistus’ zone that will drop a Half Moonstone if you kill it. There two Half Moonstones lying on a pair of wooden platforms in the ‘Relic of Trismegistus’ zone. In the ‘Arche Abbey Entrance’ zone, there is a Half Moonstone hanging on a wooden platform. There is a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Half Moonstone, flying above wooden platforms in the ‘Arche Abbey Entrance’ zone. After killing this butterfly, jump off the platform to the ones below it to find another Half Moonstone. In the ‘Arche Abbey Broken Rift’ zone, there is a Half Moonstone found in a room filled with a horde of enemies. In the ‘Arche Abbey Upper Part’ zone, climb up two sets of stairs, there you will find an enemy overlooking intruders on a balcony and guarding a Half Moonstone. In the ‘Arche Abbey Upper Part’ zone, there is a dining room with an adjacent pantry containing a Half Moonstone. A Half Moonstone can be found in the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone at the base of some stairs in a room containing enemies who breathe fire.

Full Moonstones

Full Moonstones are the final tier of Moonstones used to upgrade regular weapons to the max level of 10+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Full Moonstones A Full Moonstone is dropped after slaying the Corrupted Parade Master boss in ‘Krat Central Station Street’ zone. After meeting with Alidoro in the ‘Relic of Trismegitus’ zone, walk down a nearby slope and you will find a Full Moonstone next to a lantern. After defeating the Gambler Hat Puppet enemy in the ‘Arche Abbey Upper Part - Inside’ zone, inspect some crates underneath an archway to find a Full Moonstone. In the ‘Arche Abbey Outer Wall’ zone, take the elevator next to the Trinity Sanctum. After exiting it, climb up a ladder while watching out for pressure-plate traps along the way, traverse a wooden bridge and then inspect a nearby ledge to find a Full Moonstone. After activating the Stargazer of the ‘Arche Abbey Outer Wall’ zone, climb the nearby ladder, walk up two sets of stairs and then climb up another ladder at the far end of a balcony. There you will find yourself in a tower. From here, go up more stairs while staying on the left-hand path and you will find a Full Moonstone at the end of it. A Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Full Moonstone can be found on a wooden bridge in the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone. The Trinity Sanctum in the ‘St. Frangelico Cathedral’ zone has a Full Moonstone inside a safe. However, this is only available during a New Game Plus run.

Lies of P: Where to find special weapon Moonstones

Some Moonstones can be acquired through merchants at your hideout, Hotel Krat. (Image credit: Windows Central / NEOWIZ)

Dark Moonstones of the Covenant

Dark Moonstones of the Covenant are the first tier of Moonstones used to upgrade special weapons until they reach level 3+.

Limited supplies of Dark Moonstones of the Covenant can be bought from Polendina at Hotel Krat after giving him Krat Supply Boxes. Two, for giving him one Krat Supply Box, three for two Krat Supply boxes and four for all three Krat Supply Boxes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Dark Moonstones of the Covenant In the ‘Center of Venigni Works’ zone, there is a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant at the end of a path in a cavern. In the ‘Path of the Pilgrim’ zone, there is a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant, flying over a lake. In the ‘Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert’ zone, there is an alleyway with a Flamethrower Puppet guarding a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. In the ‘Estella Opera House’ zone, take the right-hand set of stairs next to the zone’s entrance and fight your way through two Puppet Ladies to grab a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant on a balcony. In the ‘Lorenzini Arcade’ zone, there is a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant lying to the left of a set of stairs with two Undead Carcasses near it. A Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant can be found in one of the ‘Lorenzini Arcade’ zone’s hallways. When you first arrive at the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone, investigate a nearby staircase to find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. After activating the ‘Grand Exhibition Gallery’ zone’s Stargazer, head to a small archway on the left to find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. A Dark Moonstone of the Covenant is lying near the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone’s Stargazer. A Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant is flying around the dump site in the ‘Barren Swamp’ zone. Defeat the Kid Puppet in the ‘Barren Swamp Ravine’ zone to obtain a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. After activating the ‘Hermit’s Cave’ zone’s Stargazer, go down the nearest ladder to find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant on one of the lower platforms. One of the restrooms in the ‘Krat Central Station Platform’ zone has a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant inside. A Dark Moonstone of the Covenant is dropped as a loot reward for defeating the Walker of Illusions mini-boss in the ‘Collapsed Street’ zone. Before fighting it, you can find another Dark Moonstone of the Covenant on a nearby ledge. A Dark Moonstone of the Covenant is found next to a ladder leading to the Special Krat Supply Box in the ‘Collapsed Street’ zone. After activating the Stargazer at the ‘Relic of Trismegistus Entrance’ zone, turn around and move behind the elevator. Here you will find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. After retrieving it, go up the nearby hill to find another Dark Moonstone of the Covenant but beware of the pressure-plate traps on your way. In the ‘Arche Abbey Entrance’ zone, there is a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant found on the outer ledges of a wall. In the ‘Arche Abbey Rift’ zone, there is a room filled with traps which fire Electric Shock Arrows. Follow the origin point from where the arrows are being fired and you will find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant there. In the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone, walk up a spiral staircase and investigate the corner of a nearby archway to find a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant. In the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone, a Dark Moonstone of the Covenant can be found near the exit of a room with a flickering light.

Full Moonstones of the Covenant

Full Moonstones of the Covenant are the second and final tier of Moonstones used to upgrade special weapons until they reach the max level of 5+.

A Full Moonstone of the Covenant can be bought from Polendina at Hotel Krat after giving him all three Krat Supply Boxes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Locations of Lies of P Full Moonstones of the Covenant In the ‘Relic of Trismegitus Entrance’ zone, there is a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Full Moonstone of the Covenant flying over a bonfire next to the zone’s Stargazer. A Dimensional Butterfly with a Full Moonstone of the Covenant can be found near the Stargazer of the ‘Arche Abbey Outer Wall’ zone. In the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone, there is a Dimensional Butterfly carrying a Full Moonstone of the Covenant, flying next to a fire pit on the left-hand side of some stairs. A Full Moonstone of the Covenant can be found on a metal platform in the ‘Arche Abbey Upper Part’ zone. In the ‘Arche Abbey’ zone, a Full Moonstone of the Covenant can be found next to wooden planks in the zone’s upper levels. A Full Moonstone of the Covenant is inside one of the elevators at the ‘Ascension Bridge’ zone. The Trinity Sanctum in the ‘Krat Central Station Lobby’ zone has a Full Moonstone of the Covenant inside a safe. However, this is only available during a New Game Plus run.

Use the Moonstones to upgrade your weapon’s power.

And there you are, you now know how to find every Moonstone in Lies of P. With the many Moonstones now have in your collection, you will be able to upgrade your weapons to their maximum potential and slay the bosses of one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of 2023 more easily.

If you wish to learn more about the dark world of Lies of P, check out our in-depth review of the game.

Lies of P is now available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Microsoft Store & Steam after releasing on September 19, 2023.