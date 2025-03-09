MLB The Show 25 is the fifth game in the franchise to launch on Xbox.

A new week means new games, and I've got all the details on the latest new Xbox games that are launching in the coming days. This week's highlight is undoubtedly the Digital Deluxe Edition of MLB The Show 25, which is especially notable for a couple of reasons.

First, it's the latest in a long-running series of baseball games developed by Sony's San Diego studio, which is one of the teams under PlayStation Studios.

While this franchise used to be a PlayStation console exclusive, new games in the series have launched on Xbox consoles since 2021, rapidly joining the ranks of the best Xbox games available.

Second, it's the first time since this series went multiplatform that a new entry is not launching day one in Xbox Game Pass. If you want to play, you'll need to buy the game when it arrives.

While the standard version of MLB The Show 25 won't be arriving until next week, anyone buying the Digital Deluxe Edition gets four-day early access, meaning you can start hitting home runs on March 14!

Make sure to keep an eye on this page, as many of the best upcoming Xbox games are slated to arrive before 2025 is up! Here are all the new Xbox games launching this week:

March 10, 2025

Beyond the Ice Palace 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Arise from the abyss of death to reclaim your rightful throne in a captivating action platformer. Assume the mantle of the 'Cursed King,' wielding the chains that once imprisoned you, now transformed into formidable weapons to vanquish your enemies and navigate the perilous terrain of your shattered kingdom."

March 11, 2025

Centum (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You're a prisoner in a cell. You have to escape. But is that really the goal? Centum appears to be a point-and-click adventure, but beneath the surface is something altogether different."

March 12, 2025

Destino Indomable (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Lights, camera, action! In Destino Indomable, you're the rising star cast as the lead in a telenovela! Dive into a wild visual novel inspired by the most dramatic Latin soap operas, complete with humor, drama, romance, and more! Customize your character and play through 5 thrilling episodes where your choices impact the story, your relationships, and the show's ratings. Discover gossip, unravel mysteries, and captivate the audience with an unforgettable performance!"

March 13, 2025

ESCAPE SITE 13 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Immerse yourself and uncover an SCP-style mysterious event! Are you ready to face the inexplicable and surreal phenomena? ESCAPE SITE 13 immerses players in a shadow-laden, side-scrolling adventure inspired by the enigmatic lore of SCP containment. Set in an original universe, it draws subtle inspiration from SCP-1730 while spinning its own uniquely dark and captivating narrative."

March 14, 2025

ASMR SLICING (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Choose your favorite cutting tool no matter if it's a playing card, flosser or just a simple kitchen knife. Just cut, cut, cut and experience those satisfying ASMR sounds! Slice a variety of colorful objects made of kinetic sand in the shapes of food, toys, buildings, everyday objects and ordinary cubes or blocks!"

"Choose your favorite cutting tool no matter if it's a playing card, flosser or just a simple kitchen knife. Just cut, cut, cut and experience those satisfying ASMR sounds! Slice a variety of colorful objects made of kinetic sand in the shapes of food, toys, buildings, everyday objects and ordinary cubes or blocks!" MLB The Show 25 Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Ignite your passion and build your very own path to greatness—from high school all the way to the Hall of Fame! Along the way, connect with iconic baseball stars in fan-favorite modes – updated with new ways to play."

"Ignite your passion and build your very own path to greatness—from high school all the way to the Hall of Fame! Along the way, connect with iconic baseball stars in fan-favorite modes – updated with new ways to play." WWE 2K25 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In a franchise first, step outside the ropes and onto The Island for Xbox Series X|S—an immersive, WWE-themed world filled with epic arenas, challenges, and live events. Fight to join the Bloodline with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, as you upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters. "