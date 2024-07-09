Overwatch 2 Transformers collaboration rolls out — here's what you need to know

What you need to know

The previously-announced collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Transformers is now live.

Players can pick up bundles with special skins that transform Reinhardt into Optimus Prime, Ramattra into Megatron, and more.

Summer Games 2024 has also kicked off, with seasonal gameplay modes and skins to unlock until July 29, 2024.

There's more than meets the eye in the latest big crossover for Blizzard Entertainment's first-person shooter.

The previously-announced Overwatch 2 collaboration with Transformers is now live, bringing special themed skins, icons, and other cosmetics. The bundles allow players to deck out Reinhardt as Autobot leader Optimus Prime and Ramattra as Decepticon overlord Megatron. Rounding out the skins, Bastion and Illari can be suited up as Bumblebee and Arcee.

"When developing the skin, I tried to integrate the sturdy, truck-like design that Optimus Prime is known for, such as the front windshield and the exhaust on the skin’s shoulders, to make him look more like a speeding truck when he charges," says Bobby Kim, Blizzard Korea Studio artist speaking with Xbox Wire. "I also tried using sharper, angular parts throughout the skin, which I think captured the iconic look of Optimus Prime."

Outside of the bundles that are available for purchase, players can also earn Transformers-inspired icons, name cards, and titles by playing during this special event.

In addition to Transformers, some sizzling seasonal activities return, with Summer Games 2024 also kicking off in Overwatch 2. This regularly-scheduled event brings new gameplay modes for players to check out, such as Lucio Ball and Winston’s Beach Volleyball. Naturally, there's a bunch of swimsuit-themed skins for players to earn or buy during the Summer Games, which are slated to run through July 29, 2024.

That's not quite the end of the summer fun though, as the new Lifeguard collection of skins is launching on July 30, including new outfits that show some skin for Lifeweaver, Kiriko, Mercy, and...Roadhog. For players picking up the Premium Battle Pass, Lucio and Junkrat also get in on the beach rescue action.

Analysis: Bringing summer heat

Reinhardt suits up for a leadership role. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Transformers is a really awesome collaboration, and the art team at Blizzard Entertainment did an amazing job on these skins, making them seem authentic and easy to read without appearing too complicated for the game's overall art direction. The Optimus Prime skin is definitely the standout of the bundle for me, but the others are great too. I do wish we'd gotten at least one more Decepticon in the bunch, but overall it's still a solid mix of iconic characters.

Between the Transformers event and the seasonal Summer Games, this is definitely a great time to hop into Overwatch 2. I'll definitely be working on earning some of these skins in the coming days.

Overwatch 2 is currently available as a free-to-play game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.